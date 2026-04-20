Savannah Guthrie’s Sister & Brother-In-Law Feeling Strain Over Nancy Guthrie’s investigation

It has been more than two months since Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie disappeared, but it seems the search continues. Meanwhile, it was Savannah’s sister Annie Guthrie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, who were the last to see Nancy alive, and they are still answering questions about the ongoing investigation.

While law enforcement was quick to clear the family of involvement in Nancy’s disappearance, speculation does continue, and Annie and Tomasso appear to be taking a public stance about how people are still hanging around their neighborhood and asking questions about the investigation into Nancy’s disappearance.

However, it looks like the constant questioning is taking its toll, as the couple has placed a sign in front of their property, reading, “No trespassing. Violators will be prosecuted in accordance with A.R.S. 13-1502-A1. Private Property.” Jonathan Lee Riches of the true crime channel JLR Investigates posted an image of the sign on X (formerly Twitter).

Big No Trespassing sign placed in front of Annie & Tommaso’s home.

Where is Nancy Guthrie?

2 months ago FBI & Sheriff’s all over this property. Forensics conducted, Cellebrite, Honda seized, Luminol done in their garage, photos taken, neighbors questioned about surveillance. pic.twitter.com/URv8nirByh — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) April 15, 2026

News of the sign comes at a time when the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has increased patrols in the area around Nancy’s home, as well as the neighborhood where Annie and Tommaso reside. Moreover, KVOA has recently reported that police attended a homeowners’ association meeting for Nancy’s Catalina Foothills neighborhood.

“Neighbors complained about a YouTuber harassing residents in the area. PCSD confirmed that they have also received similar complaints from Guthrie’s daughter, Annie, in relation to her neighborhood. The department has increased patrols in both areas due to those complaints,” KVOA said.

After all this time, there are increased patrols in the area, plus the new sign posted on Annie and Tommaso’s home. Meanwhile, TV host Ashleigh Banfield had previously claimed on her Drop Dead Serious podcast about the suspicion of the couple. She mentioned that investigators had seized and impounded a car belonging to Savannah’s sister, Annie, and claimed it had a “connection” to a man named Tommaso Cioni, Annie’s husband. Banfield said Cioni was being treated as a central figure in the investigation.

Savannah’s former NBC colleague, Megyn Kelly, later shared that the family, particularly Savannah, were upset by all the reports. “I have not been able to confirm that the Guthrie family wants to sue Ashleigh Banfield, but I have confirmed that Savannah is livid about that report and definitely does not suspect her or her brother-in-law,” Kelly said on “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

This led to a statement by Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos saying, “To be clear, the Guthrie family, to include all siblings and spouses, has been cleared as possible suspects.” Nanos added, “The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case.”

As reported by Yahoo! News, this all comes after Nancy Grace’s Crime Stories podcast reported that there had been a “bombshell” in the case in the form of a man detained for questioning south of Tucson, Arizona. That and the fact that Hoda Kotb took over an interview with Anne Hathaway that Savannah Guthrie was set to conduct on Today were seen as signs that there might have been a break in the case.

However, Nanos confirmed this news is false, and Fox News Digital investigative reporter Michael Ruiz shared a note on X that Nanos’ response to the question of if someone had been arrested was just: “Nope.”

🚨🔎🚨Sheriff Nanos’ one-word reply when asked about new reports that another person of interest has been detained in the Nancy Guthrie case: “Nope.” — Michael Ruiz (@mikerreports) April 17, 2026

Reportedly, the FBI is now examining “mixed” DNA samples taken from the scene of Nancy’s disappearance and hopes this might reveal a suspect.

“There is no new DNA evidence in the Nancy Guthrie case. The FBI requested this material over two months ago,” an FBI official said. “The Pima County Sheriff’s Office sent it to a private lab in Florida. Eleven weeks later, that lab has now transferred an original hair sample to the FBI Laboratory for testing. We remain fully committed to this investigation.”