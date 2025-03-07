Will Pierce Brosnan Return as James Bond? 71-Year-Old Star Finally Answers The Burning Question

Pierce Brosnan, while promoting his upcoming project Mobland, was asked about the chances of him returning as an older version of James Bond. The question was asked on behalf of fans of the legendary character who have expressed their desire to see Brosnan come back as an older Bond.

Pierce Brosnan, during the conversation with GQ, responded by saying, “I’ve heard of that (fans wanting him to return). Of course, how could I not be interested? But it’s a delicate situation now. I think it’s best to let sleeping dogs lie, really. I think so. It’s a rather romantic notion and idea, but I think everything changes, everything falls apart. I think that it’s best left to another man, really. Fresh blood.”

Speaking to Closer in 2017, Brosnan reflected on his time as James Bond, saying, “The sheer brilliance of going to work each day and being a part of that movie magic, [which has] such a strong legacy was a huge responsibility.”

But, he had the same thing to say about returning to play the character back then as well, and said, “That’s another man’s job.” Brosnan lauded his successor, Daniel Craig, calling him “a magnificent James Bond.”

After James Bond’s demise in the 2021 film No Time to Die and Daniel Craig’s departure from the Bond universe, the future of the film franchise has been a topic of extensive speculation. Several actors’ names have been associated with rumors of potential successors.

That being said, here are some of the talents whose names were supposedly considered for the role of 007. Known for roles in films like Kick-Ass and Bullet Train, Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been a prominent name in discussions about the next Bond. Cillian Murphy, best known for playing the lead in TV shows and films like Peaky Blinders and Oppenheimer, is another star whose name has surfaced in casting rumors.

While Johnson and Murphy are strangers to the Bond universe, Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas were also being considered to be the ones who would carry the torch forward.

Having portrayed Nomi, a 00 agent, in No Time to Die, Lynch’s involvement in the franchise has led to speculation about her potential to take on the Bond mantle. Ana de Armas’ as Paloma in the same film showcased her action prowess, leading some to consider her for a more central role in future Bond films.

Despite the swirling rumors, no official casting decisions or announcements have been made regarding the character or the future of the James Bond film franchise, yet.