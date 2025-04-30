Wild Rumors About Melania Trump—Here’s the TRUTH Behind Them

Before marrying Donald Trump in 2005, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump worked as a European model and was born and raised in Slovenia, which was then a part of Communist-run Yugoslavia, in the 1970s. The following year, she obtained U.S. citizenship. Additionally, Melania became the first First Lady to be a naturalized citizen in 2017, the year Donald Trump started his first term as president.

Since then, Melania has dominated American politics, generating a lot of tabloid headlines and dubious online rumors regarding her first ladyship. A selection of these rumors can be found below.

Melania Trump’s Grandmother was a Soviet Soldier

Claim: The image depicts Olga Orlif, Melania Trump’s grandmother, a World War II Soviet soldier.

Melania is a Romanov

Her grandmother is Anastasia

One of Melania’s side has been doctored. She is Slovenian and Russian

I am friends with Mindy Romanov.

3 Romanov boys were put on a ship from Russia assisted packages to the United States White Hat Operation.

Melania is more… pic.twitter.com/WyNcC14Kes — THiS LiL’ MiSS Can’t Be Wrong (@l42022425) December 4, 2023

Reality: False. In January 2017, photos appeared on social media claiming that they were of Olga Orlif, a supposedly Soviet soldier who was Melania Trump’s grandmother. In fact, this image features actress Janet Leigh in the 1957 film “Jet Pilot,” which tells the story of a Russian pilot who may or may not be a spy, as Lt. Anna Marladovna (later Lt. Anna Shannon).

Does This Picture Show a Pregnant Melania Trump Posing on a Jet?

Claim: During her pregnancy, Melania Trump is photographed posing in front of a jet.

Reality: True. The unabashedly extravagant lifestyle of Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump, who are currently the President and First Lady of the United States, is one of their many well-known traits. Numerous photo shoots have featured the pop culture icons who have transitioned into politics, frequently highlighting their wealth.

During one such photo session, Melania Trump was seen posing in a golden bikini and with gold body paint on the tarmac in front of an aircraft while her husband, Donald Trump, sat nearby in a Mercedes-Benz.

Did Melania Trump Steal Her United Nations Speech from Michelle Obama?

Claim: Michelle Obama’s 2014 speech served as the source of Melania Trump’s 2017 United Nations speech.

Reality: False. Much attention was paid in July 2016 to the parallels between Michelle Obama’s words at the Democratic National Convention eight years prior and Melania Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention. Since then, there have been a lot of intermittent accusations that the First Lady (and other Trump family members) have copied content.

Is This Melania Trump’s Body Double?

Claim: A “fake” Melania Trump can be seen on camera standing by the president.

Reality: False. After Facebook user Andrea Wagner Barton shared picture “evidence” of the accusation, a strange rumor circulated on social media in October 2017 that President Trump was utilizing a Melania Trump body double during a news conference.

The video above was taken by recording a TV screen that displayed a CNN report on October 13, 2017. It’s clear that the odd image was generated by the TV screen and not a fake first lady when compared to the real video that is accessible on CNN’s website.