Why Mary Trump Thinks that ‘Deeply Weird’ Trump ‘Needs To Be Mocked Mercilessly’

On Monday, Mary Trump criticized her uncle, Donald Trump, who is running for president in 2024 as the Republican Party's candidate, calling him a 'weak, fragile man'. As a practicing psychologist who has been an outspoken opponent of her relative for quite some time, Mary has laid forth all the reasons why she thinks Republicans are 'weird'. Her strategy was based on the same line of attack that Democrats and Vice President Kamala Harris are using against Republicans right now, by just calling the beliefs and ideas of their opponents 'weird.'

Republicans are weird. I don’t mean weird in the way the people we most want to hang out with are weird; I mean it in the creepy, off-putting way of a Ron DeSantis, from his odd choice of footwear to his inability to smile like a human; or Kristie Noem, who actually thought… — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) July 30, 2024

In her most recent email newsletter, 'The Good In Us', the niece of the former president commented, "He is a weak, fragile man who is yes, deeply weird and deeply disturbed. He needs to be mocked mercilessly. He told us recently, that the one thing he hates, probably more than anything else, is to be laughed at. For us not to laugh at him, not to mock him is to miss an opportunity. It isn’t mean or impolite or in bad form to mock and laugh at or make fun of somebody who wants to destroy us. We have to go full throttle because as we get closer to the election, we’re going to see the terms of the fight unfold, and as bad as what they’ve been saying so far has been, it’s going to get worse."

She went on to criticize Trump's running partner and added, "By adding J.D. Vance to the Republican ticket, Donald has increased the level of creepy weirdness exponentially, and the Harris campaign and its allies are taking every opportunity to capitalize on it. And, like the most effective political attacks, it works in part because it’s true." Mary went on to criticize Vance's 'childless' comment and added, "It’s weird to worship a fascist game show host while pretending to be a Christian. It’s weird to complain that childless cat ladies are the real problem facing America; it’s weird to believe in 'menstrual surveillance.' It’s weird to attack people who don’t have kids just because they don’t have kids. It’s weird to have a fetish for weapons of mass death. It’s weird to get angry at Star Wars and Disney movies or hate c."

It follows the resurfacing of Vance's comments from 2021, in which he made some very improper comments about women in politics on Tucker Carlson's Fox News program. He called Vice President Harris one of the 'childless cat ladies' spearheading the country's policies and said she 'wants to make the rest of the country miserable too.' Yet, he has only now recanted his remarks, claiming they were satirical. As reported by NBC News, he revealed on The Megyn Kelly Show, "Obviously, it was a sarcastic comment. I’ve got nothing against cats" and then blamed the media for "focusing so much on the sarcasm and not on the substance of what I actually said."

Trump idolizes Hannibal Lecter.



JD Vance is on a crusade against women who own cats.



MAGA Republicans can’t stop talking about DEI.



These guys are weird. — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) July 29, 2024

Apart from this, Mary's letter was mostly aligned with the new 'weird' trend the Democrats are seen following nowadays. As highlighted by HuffPost, as the 100-day countdown to the election approaches, surrogates for Vice President Harris—now the party's presumed presidential nominee—have emphasized the 'weird' point. Nominee Donald Trump, a former president, was characterized by the Harris campaign as 'old and quite weird' in last week's press release. His running partner, Senator Vance, was characterized as 'weird' and 'a creep' in an additional press release.