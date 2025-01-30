Why Does Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Talk Like That? Here’s the Medical Reason Behind It

Robert F Kennedy Jr. has been on the national political stage for quite some time now. He was among the top independent candidates in the running for the presidential election in 2024 before he forfeited the race and joined the Donald Trump‘s Republican side.

During his campaign, many people heard him for the first time and noticed his voice was rather different. It’s shaky, raspy and at times, Robert F Kennedy Jr. sounds tired. However, he has ensured everyone time and again that his voice is not tired.

Those who have not heard him speak during his campaign rallies surely heard him during his senate confirmation hearing for Health and Human Services secretary. For them, Robert F Kennedy Jr.’s voice must come as a surprise, but the former presidential candidate has been living with a condition called spasmodic dysphonia.

RFK JR: I don’t think my campaign exists anymore. Warner: Well, listen, I got to tell you this. Somebody’s out there soliciting money for it. Maybe you ought to find out who is. pic.twitter.com/L7qcA1bRf8 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 29, 2025

In an interview with News Nation, Kennedy said that he was 46 years old when he was officially diagnosed with the condition.

Prior to the diagnosis, he had a very strong voice, so much so that it used to tremble a lot. It used to happen when he gave interviews on radio and TV or spoke in public. Robert F Kennedy Jr added that he used to receive letters telling him that he probably had spasmodic dysphonia.

Robert F Kennedy Jr told the interviewer that he has been living with this condition for years now. His once-clear voice is gone and is now replaced by his current broken voice. He also told the interviewer that he now hates the sound of his voice.

Spasmodic dysphonia is a neurological condition which affects vocal cords, and the patient may have trained, hoarse or shaky voices. These voices are difficult to understand and can make it difficult for listeners to understand. While speaking, the vocal cords can jam up, thereby breaking the words in between.

“My voice is shaking a lot right now, I’m very nervous” RFK Jr: “Mine shakes a lot too” ♥️ pic.twitter.com/jwrwaJhOXb — American Values 🗽 (@AVPac_US) July 27, 2024

This condition can lead up to other psychological issues such as stress, anxiety and lack of confidence.

There may not be a cure for the problem; however, there are potential therapies that can help patients with spasmodic dysphonia.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a respiratory or speech-language pathologist may suggest particular vocal cord exercises as part of voice therapy to assist in reducing symptoms. Robert F Kennedy Jr. previously stated on “The Diane Rehm Show” in 2005 that he gets Botox injections every few months.

RFK Jr.’s voice is caused by the neurological condition spasmodic dysphonia. An injection of botulinum toxin — or Botox — into a sufferer’s vocal cords is one of the most common treatments for the disorder.https://t.co/TgS5Tjerds — Steve Lessner (@SteveLessner) January 29, 2025

Dr. Marc Siegel, senior medical analyst, told Fox News Digital about the disorder; there may be no cure; however, it can be managed through speech therapy and regular Botox injections. The Botox method involves injecting tiny doses of botulinum toxin into the muscles of the voice box to prevent spasms.

Robert F Kennedy Jr. may never get his original voice back, he surely makes everyone hear him though.