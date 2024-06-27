Whoopi Goldberg's Hilarious Reaction After Being Tricked into Saying Trump's Name on 'The View'

The View host Whoopi Goldberg has had enough of Donald Trump. During the recent episode of ABC's daytime talk show aired on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, the all-female panelists discussed the upcoming presidential debate between Trump and the current POTUS Joe Biden. And Goldberg was utterly disgusted when she accidentally took the Republican front-runner's name.

Since Trump challenged his Democratic rival for a face-off before the November elections, he also demanded that Biden should go through a drug test. The hosts weighed in on the prospects of a debate with boisterous, loudmouth Trump and what could possibly turn the tables for Biden, as per Daily Mail.

The comedian carefully listened to her co-hosts and voiced her support for Biden, "I think it would be remiss of us to not say, 'Joe Biden knows how to do this.' He knows how to do this, he's quite good at this." Her comments then shifted gears to Trump, whom Goldberg never addresses by name, who continued, "You can't refute anything with him because he just... when I say him I mean..."

Moderator Joy Behar interjected and completed Goldberg's sentence, "Trump," to which the Sister Act star accidentally repeated the name. Upon realizing her mistake, she leaned over to her side and imitated spitting onto the floor in disgust. To which co-host Sunny Hostin shockingly asked, "Did you say his name?"

Whoops..YOU'RE A disgrace spitting because you said Trumps name. You're no better than what you complain him to be.

I AM SICK OF YOU AND YOUR LIES. AND THE CLOWNS YOU HAVE ON THIS SHOW. — Charlene (@CharleneYork18) June 25, 2024

Goldberg replied, "I said his name, it was a trick and it made me do it. I'm just saying that Biden knows what not to do. You can't refute that man, because he just spins and spins and spins. All you can really do is talk about what you do and how you do what you do."

Remember Trump always projects - it’s always his shortcomings. — Ed Adler (@EdDavidAdler) June 25, 2024

Meanwhile, Behar suggested how Biden should navigate the 2024 presidential debate against Trump, "But he should do it like this... 'while Trump was gargling Lysol, whatever he was drinking, I was fixing infrastructure. While Trump was doing A, B, and C, I was doing this.' That way he gets to diss Trump and say what he did." The former White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin reminded people how Trump lied to the American public in 2020 about testing positive for COVID-19.

TRUMP CHALLENGES BIDEN TO DRUG TEST: With just two days until from the first presidential debate, #TheView co-hosts weigh in on Trump's latest accusations against Biden. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/QeSX4uGWvP — The View (@TheView) June 25, 2024

But, Goldberg was done with Trump's name and said in disgust, "Listen, I'm sick of this guy, I really am. I'm just sick of him," as Behar echoed, "We all are." The 68-year-old continued, "And all these other clowns who sit with him, I don't know if you're going to be here next year, I don't want to think about you anymore."

Donald Trump is the most racist president in modern history. pic.twitter.com/6GyKSbRoHA — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 23, 2020

In Trump's interview with TIME Magazine, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee said that there's a growing "anti-white" feeling in the United States and "that can't be allowed." Referring to his remarks, Goldberg hit back, "Nobody in your family was hung. Nobody in your family was chased because of the color of their skin. How dare you? There's no anti-white issue here. You are perpetrating anti-humanist issues here."