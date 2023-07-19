Whoopi Goldberg Storms off ‘The View’ Over Heated Miranda Lambert Selfie Debate: “I’m Leaving Y’all”

On Tuesday morning's broadcast of The View, Whoopi Goldberg seemed to be heading off the set mid-conversation, perplexing her fellow co-hosts of the long-running daytime talk show, per Decider.

The women were debating Miranda Lambert's choice to call out several front-row selfie-takers at her recent Las Vegas show during the Hot Topics section on July 18. The country singer remarked in the video that the audience was "pissing" her off since they should have been paying attention to the show rather than their phones.

MIRANDA LAMBERT CALLS OUT FANS TAKING SELFIES: After the country star scolded some fans for taking selfies while she was performing, #TheView question who was in the wrong. https://t.co/cVclFZQU98 pic.twitter.com/sZKuKAOXMd — The View (@TheView) July 18, 2023

Alyssa Farah Griffin began the discussion by acknowledging that she sees both viewpoints in the topic. “I don’t like the culture of, like, you go to concerts to live through your phone and not be present and respect the performer,” she began. “But I also think it was a little bit over-the-top of a reaction. People paid money for those tickets, they want to be there, they’re trying to enjoy themselves.”

Goldberg, on the other hand, cut Griffin off to defend Lambert's point of view. “No they don’t want to be there,” she declared. “If they paid money for the tickets, they came to see her. So if she’s singing, at least a little respect.” The angered co-host continued, “She can see what you’re doing and she can see that you’re ignoring. It’s like being a lounge singer. You go into a bar, somebody’s at the piano, and nobody’s listening. That’s what it’s like for her. I’m just saying.”

As Sunny Hostin sided with the concertgoers who had paid more than $700 for their VIP tickets, the longstanding moderator just dug her heels in deeper. “You know what? Stay home,” Goldberg fumed. “If you’re gonna spend $757 to come to my concert, then give me the respect of watching me while I’m doing my thing. Or don’t come!”

Whoopi Goldberg WALKS OFF as The View co-hosts weigh in on Miranda Lambert drama: 'I'm leaving y'all!' https://t.co/qQvbqyz5VJ pic.twitter.com/3928egN3t2 — Josiah Williams (@Josiah_FL) July 19, 2023

An irate Goldberg got up from her chair and walked away from the co-hosts toward the crowd after Hostin suggested that they might wish to "relive" the experience through the pictures and videos they had taken on their phones. Goldberg left her co-hosts perplexed. “Turn on the television, girl! I’m leaving y’all,” she told the panel, before explaining what she was doing.

I understand both sides. I get Miranda feeling like she's singing her heart out and being ignored by fans in front.. Then people do like taking pics but I wonder how long they had been doing it for her to say something. — Carrie Sobek (@sobek_carrie) July 19, 2023

“Because I want to take a picture with this marvelous woman who is 91. So we’re gonna do a selfie,” she said, as she walked on to take a photo with an adorable elderly woman. It seems Goldberg was after all, not frustrated! She was only walking to the audience to take a selfie with the fan.

To end the segment, the Ghost actor took a producer's phone and lovingly posed for a picture with the 91-year-old fan in the audience. At the very least, Goldberg approved of the selfie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

