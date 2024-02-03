Whoopi Goldberg Recalls How Tim Scott 'Insulted' Her and Sunny Hostin During Old 'The View' Interaction

Tim Scott of South Carolina got into a furious argument with Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg once back in June 2023, on an interview with The View co-hosts.

Hostin revealed now, over six months later, that she felt “insulted” when the Republican lawmaker refuted that systematic racism exists during his appearance on the popular daytime talk program, per Decider. The incident came to light on the January 31 episode of The View, when Hostin and Goldberg were interviewing Author Clay Cane, whose book The Grift: The Downward Spiral of Black Republicans from the Party of Lincoln to the Cult of Trump, analyzes Black Republicans and their nuanced history.

'The Grift' author @claycane discusses what brought him to trace the roots of Black Republicans to modern day in his new book: "I wanted to examine how did Black Republicans go from Frederick Douglass to Clarence Thomas." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/FH8dthMzXC — The View (@TheView) February 1, 2024

Cane explained, “It’s a scheme. It’s not just being an opportunist. It’s here is a blueprint, a strategy that I’m gonna follow to get access to power — to say, ‘Maybe I could be a vice presidential pick. Maybe I could be on the Supreme Court. In what ways can I elevate myself even if it means hurting my community?'”

Scott, who just backed Donald Trump for the 2024 race, matches the criteria for a grifter because he's “desperate for power,” claimed the author and political expert. “What’s sad about Tim Scott is that I think he knows that if he called out the bigotry in his party versus endorsing a bigot for president, he knows they would throw him out faster than Liz Cheney,” Cane said. “Being that he knows that, that’s why it’s a gift — because he knows better.”

Cane hypothesized that if Scott were selected as the former president's running mate, he would provide Trump “the loyalty that [Mike] Pence didn’t.”

Cane reminded the co-hosts that Scott had "gutted the George Floyd Policing Act, voted against the Voting Right Act, and come on this very show and denied systemic racism." Hostin also said that Scott had "insulted" her when he had appeared on The View.

“You [Goldberg] came behind me and we both looked at him like he was crazy,” Hostin said, looking at Goldberg, who responded, “He was a looney tune.”

Tim Scott, the top Black GOP presidential candidate, denies the existence of systemic racism in the U.S. He is betting that his upbeat message of personal responsibility, is a good fit for Iowa Republicans who might split from Donald Trump. https://t.co/T9kEUL7sTI — The Associated Press (@AP) September 3, 2023

“As a Black man and one of the [three] Black senators … how can you get your party to stop trying to stop the progression people are making?” Goldberg posed the question to Scott during his visit to the Hot Topics table last year. Hostin questioned, “How is that?” after he expressed his opinion that Republicans are doing a “fabulous job of making progress.” Goldberg interrupted him mid-sentence, reminding him that she'd asked the first question, then got up to join Hostin across the table, putting her arm around her co-host and waiting to hear his answer.

“The only African-American female chief of staff was mine, the current only Hispanic chief of staff, who happens to be female, is mine,” he explained his position, to which Hostin countered that he's the only Black senator out of 50 GOP senators.