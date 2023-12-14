Whoopi Goldberg Called Out by Sara Haines for Trying to 'Steal' from the Sets of 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg is the entertainment industry’s most hilarious and inspiring celebrity. Her charismatic demeanor and her no-nonsense statements on The View are some of the reasons she’s beloved by all. The show has grown to become a favorite among households across the world. Goldberg is joined by Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Anna Navarro. With the holiday season in full swing, the show has begun its annual ‘Hot Toys’ segment featuring every child’s dream. Goldberg was caught doing something rather scandalous during the episode.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Also Read: 'The View' Host Whoopi Goldberg Irked by Producer’s Interference Mid Sentence, Blasts Him on Air

According to The U.S. Sun, Wednesday’s episode of the esteemed show featured quite a sight for sore eyes. For this installment, toy guru Elizabeth Werner hopped on board to shed light on some of the most hype-worthy toys and gifts for children sourced from Target. Not only were they all pretty great quality but were available to purchase at a budget-friendly price of under $25, what a great steal! The moderator appeared to be passionately talking about each toy while Goldberg was listening in. The first toy Werner spoke about was an adorable Santa bauble that plays a short video of the man of the hour - Santa Claus encouraging kids to practice acts of kindness.

It seemed like a pretty educational and moral-packed toy, but it wasn’t what caught Goldberg’s attention. Now, the second one is known as a ‘Bitzee’ - an interactive animal that can literally behave as a practice pet. This fascinating innovation is 3D printed and appears very realistic. This is perhaps set to become a big hit with kids and among parents. Werner continued to talk about other features of Bitzee and urged Goldberg to pick up the peculiar yet cute gadget for the audience and camera to get a better view.

Image Source: ABC

Also Read: ‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Surprises Crew Member With a Touching Shoutout for Her Engagement

Without missing a beat, Werner closed the packaging box Bitzee was in leaving Goldberg in slight shock. But, that didn’t stop from Goldberg continuing to reach for the toy and subtly stuffing it away in her pocket. Since Haines was with her, she gently tapped Goldberg on the shoulder letting out a hearty chuckle as they proceeded with the next item quite casually.

Also Read: ‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg’s NSFW Revelation Makes Guest Julia Roberts Nervous: “I Gotta Go”

Though Goldberg tried to subtly sneak it away, the act didn’t exactly go away silently as she probably hoped for. Just as Werner was about to discuss the next quirky and hip toy, The Hearthsong, there was a loud noise heard from underneath where Goldberg was standing. No prizes for guessing! It was Bitzee, the pet toy! Werner let out a giggle and said, “Oh, a Bitzee.” Haines went on to pick it up exposing the allegedly stolen toy.

Image Source: ABC

She teased her co-host, “When you try to walk off with things, Whoopi, sometimes we drop them.” Werner joined in, “She didn’t quite get it in the pocket.” After the Ghost actress’ attempt to walk away with a possibly free Bitzee was foiled she simply put the toy back where it belonged. Goldberg and Haines laughed it off as they reflected on the blunder made on-screen.

More from Inquisitr

Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes for NSFW Innuendo on ‘The View’: “That Sounded Worse Than I Meant It"

Whoopi Goldberg Pranks Julia Roberts on ‘The View’, Dashes off Stage With a Hair Product