Who Is Jalen Brunson’s Wife, Ali Marks? Everything to Know About the NBA Star’s Better Half

Talking about the National Basketball Association (NBA), big stars like Jalen Brunson come to mind. An esteemed player like Brunson does not need an introduction. Widely regarded as one of the most formidable talents in the field, he plays for the New York Knicks, has a good hold on his game, and clearly dominates on the court.

But who really has the key to Jalen Brunson’s heart in his life? His wife, Ali Marks. The 28-year-old athlete has been married to his high school sweetheart since July 29, 2023, and the pair welcomed their first child, Jordyn James Brunson, on July 31, 2025.

As per sources, Ali is a psychotherapist and had a brief stint as a physical therapist at W.B. Carrell Memorial Clinic in Dallas, which was when she met Brunson. One thing to be noted here is that no matter how strong these players are, beyond the court, their better halves rule their lives.

Therefore, let’s take a minute to find out more about Brunson’s better half, Ali Marks.

As mentioned, Ali works part-time as a physical therapist at ATI Physical Therapy. She’s also involved in philanthropy. It’s quite surreal, but Jalen Brunson and Mark have been together for over a decade, since their high school days at Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Illinois, where the pair attended prom together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali marks brunson (@alibrunson11)

Despite attending different colleges, Brunson went to Villanova University, while Marks studied at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. But as they said, true love knows no distance; after a brief period of long-distance courtship, the ‘King of New York,’ as nicknamed by teammate Josh Hart, proposed to Ali Marks on the high school basketball court.

The couple exchanged vows in a glamorous ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton in Chicago. Their wedding was officiated by Brunson’s former teammate, Ryan Arcidiacono, and attended by fellow NBA stars including Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, and Julius Randle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali marks brunson (@alibrunson11)

Marks looked stunning in Eva Lendel’s gown for the ceremony and later made a nostalgic outfit change into her original 2015 prom dress, paying tribute to the early days of their romance.

Ali often posts glimpses of her life with Jalen Brunson on Instagram. To mark their first wedding anniversary, Ali Marks shared a carousel of photos from their wedding day on her Instagram. She captioned, “Feeling so loved and blessed today, tomorrow, forever and always the best day of my life ~ happy anniversary.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali marks brunson (@alibrunson11)

Meanwhile, on the career front, Jalen Brunson is known for his elite footwork and high basketball IQ. He often calls himself a hustle player; relying on his strength, he draws a significant number of offensive fouls, not just charges, but also calls like illegal screens and pushoffs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ball Don’t Stop (@balldontstop)

This approach in his game has been passed on by his father, Rick Brunson, a former NBA player and coach. Rick played nine seasons in the league and has since worked in various coaching roles.

His guidance and motivation have helped Jalen carve a path out of his own today. The father-son duo shares immense love, and their bond is defined by mutual understanding and vision.