White Woman CAUGHT Using Racial Slurs Against Black Woman—Tells Cops, “I’m Not a Racist”

In recent news, a black woman recorded a white woman hurling out racial slurs at her. The video first gained traction on Reddit, after which it was removed from the popular platform and circulated everywhere, after which it went viral. The footage showed a white woman in a sweatshirt standing outside a parking lot getting into a verbal fight.

The woman in the sweatshirt is heard saying, “Yeah, I have plenty of Black friends,” before the video cuts to a moment where she’s heard saying, “Yeah, you’re a f—ing n—r, you f—ing c—.” Later in the video, the white woman’s pal was also seen mocking the other women’s vocabulary. Yet only the white women can be heard calling the black woman a “b—” and calling her mother an “a—hole.”

As per Atlanta Black Star, the footage ended as the cops arrived at the location and questioned everyone present at the scene. Reportedly, the white women called 911. What’s shocking was the white woman denied being racist, claiming she wasn’t at fault despite her questionable conduct. When the cops confronted her, the woman yelled back, saying, “I’m not racist! I am not racist. Don’t ever call me racist, sir!”

Furthermore, the white women’s nasty remarks didn’t not stop there. She later said that black women reportedly gets the benefit of the doubt in everything. The cops tried to calmly explain to her that calling someone the N-word isn’t acceptable, to which she agreed and said that she does not usually behave this way.

The viral videotape received immense backlash on social media platforms like Instagram. One user commented, “Not racist??? Typical response to being held accountable,” another said. “Ain’t no way she got black friends, and that comes out her mouth; she’s lying.

While it’s unclear where this shocking incident took place, the cars present in the footage’s driveway have North Carolina license plates. Meanwhile, the U.S. has a long history of racial cases that have been going on for ages, from timeless leaders like Nelson Mandela, who fought for the famous Apartheid movement and black rights, to movements like ‘Black Lives Matter.’ The examples remain endless.

Nevertheless, thanks to social media presence, such sad cases have come to light. People are more aware of these incidents and have an outlet to share their personal experiences. As per the U.S. Department of the Treasury website, racial inequality and discrimination are deeply rooted in historical policies that are still relevant in terms of employment, housing, education, and health.

Despite strict laws and protests over the years and efforts to promote economic growth, marginalized communities, especially communities of colour, are still excluded from many opportunities, hindering overall economic productivity.

According to other reports, similar cases like those mentioned above have been reported before. For instance, last month, on February 25, a black woman was assaulted outside her building in Seattle by a white man named John David French.

He reportedly hurled racial abuses at her before physically assaulting her, after which she was injured. The man has been arrested and remains in custody at present. The woman’s lawyers are seeking a bond of $75,000 for her treatment and damages.