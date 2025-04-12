White House Shocker! Trump Hangs His Own Portrait, Moves Obama’s Aside

The rivalry between the current and former US President Donald Trump and the Barack Obama is a no new thing to be aware of. And, this time, it took a new turn, when Trump took it to the walls. It was on Friday, that the President in White House, replaced a portrait of Obama with himself surviving an assassination attempt.

The 78-year-old Republican moved the picture of the Democrat, who is also the only Black President of the United States ever, adjacent to the framed residence’s grand entrance hallway.

Donald Trump is always known for doing something controversial, and for a sitting president, this move is not usual either. Most of the president’s portraits hung in the historic 200-year-old building when they left the position, but the case seems to be a reverse one here.

“Some new artwork at the White House,” the White House said on X, along with a video of people walking past Trump’s new picture in the spot by the main stairwell where Obama’s formerly hung.

An official from the White House even exclaimed that they didn’t immediately have the information on who actually painted the picture. However, it closely resembles a photograph taken by the Associated Press (AP) news agency.

Several official were seen posting the new portrait of the White House along with the portrait of Obama which has been placed nearby.

“The Obama portrait was just moved a few feet away,” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said on X, while telling a critic of the move to “Pipe down, moron.”

It has been seen earlier that the US Presidents have gifted portraits of their predecessors, while they have also kept the pictures of the most recent office holders in the entrance hall.

The portrait of Barack Obama got unveiled in 2022 by Joe Biden, who was the then president of the US and shows the 44th president in a black suit and grey tie against a white background.

However, at present, the switch up executed by Donald Trump reflects on the bitter rivalry of him against Obama who has been prominent though since long.

The billionaire stepped into politics by pushing the racist and false “birther” conspiracy theory that his Democratic Predecessor was actually lied of being a natural-born American.

Barack Obama who has been the US President from 2009 to 2017 didn’t wait to respond, and repeatedly mocked Trump in hilarious way in a roast at a White House Correspondents Association dinner in 2011.