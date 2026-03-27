Politics

White House Rejects Elon Musk’s Offer to Pay TSA Workers During Shutdown

Published on: March 27, 2026 at 1:56 PM ET

Administration cites legal hurdles as officials turn down Musk’s proposal despite ongoing missed paychecks for TSA employees.

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Elon Musk turned down on offer to pay TSA salaries.
Elon Musk offers to pay TSA salaries, but White House has to turn down generous offer due to legalities. (Image Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The White House has rejected a suggestion by billionaire Elon Musk to have him fund the Transportation Security Administration – TSA,  employees’ salaries during the partial government shutdown that has left airports across the country in chaos, according to multiple sources who spoke with CBS News.

The administration took the Elon Musk proposal under advisement, the sources said. But one source told CBS News there may be legal hurdles if Musk were to pay salaries—even indirectly—since he already has government contracts.

Additionally, sources said White House officials believe an agreement could come to fruition in the coming days to end the funding fight.

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt blamed Democrats for the shutdown and called for one to fund the government. “We blame the Democrats for this funding stalemate that’s been going on now for six weeks,” Leavitt said on Wednesday. “The President and the Republicans’ position has been very clear — fund the Department of Homeland Security.”

“Let him do that. I’d love it. I think that’s great.”

Musk also declined to comment.

That said, citizens are permitted to contribute financially through a designated account known as “Gifts to the U.S. Government.”

According to the U.S. Treasury, such funds can be applied toward federal budget needs. White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told CBS News, “We greatly appreciate Elon’s generous offer,” but noted, “This would pose great legal challenges due to his involvement with federal government contracts.

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