White House in Chaos Over Zelensky-Musk ‘Suit Scandal’—Karoline Leavitt Forced to Address Dress Code Issue!

The White House is a prestigious building that holds a lot of importance. There are a set of rules and regulations for the people working in the White House, which are also extended to visitors.

Among these rules is a dress code. The dress code for the White House is more of an understanding regarding respect for the office and building. Occupants and visitors are expected to be sharply and nicely dressed.

Last week, Ukrainian President Zelensky was caught between this understanding and the war he is fighting. He was criticized for not being dressed appropriately for the meeting. Surprisingly, Elon Musk was never called out for his lack of decorum.

President Donald Trump and JD Vance ambushed President Zelensky during his disastrous visit to the White House.

Zelensky’s decision to wear a more casual outfit on his heated visit to the White House last week was among the numerous etiquette-related discussions that ensued. Disregarding Zelensky’s justification that he would not don a suit or “Kostium” until the conflict with Russia was over, one side of the debate claimed it was unprofessional.

Would you have said the same to Winston Churchill? Here he is at the White House not wearing a suit. pic.twitter.com/XHrbrv0xLE — OG Fella 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇬🇪 (@Garrett_Fella) December 8, 2024

The country has been wondering if there is a proper dress code for visitors to the White House. Especially for the leader of a nation that is actively fighting a war.

Peter Doocy of Fox News then raised this question. Five days after Zelensky arrived for peace talks wearing black pants and a long-sleeved black polo shirt with three buttons and the Ukrainian trident, Doocy, a senior White House journalist, questioned whether there was a double standard.

During a press conference after the State of the Union, Peter asked Leavitt, White House Press Secretary, about this question. He said that people know Zelensky’s appearance at his meeting in the Oval Office last week without a suit infuriated a few people here. However, he asked if there was the same outrage regarding Elon Musk’s casual attire in the White House and use during the cabinet meeting too.

REPORTER: We know that some officials here were miffed that Zelensky showed up last week without a suit for his meeting in the Oval Office, but Elon Musk never wears a suit. LEAVITT: He did last night. … I think the president liked that very much. pic.twitter.com/1X81w2jBnd — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) March 5, 2025

Karoline Leavitt interjected the question, saying that Musk wore a suit for the State of the Union and the President liked that very much.

She did not mention anything about Musk not wearing a suit for his previous appearances in the White House. There was also no clarification for Musk’s attire even in the White House.

The White House chief correspondent who questioned Zelensky never asked Elon Musk about his attire. He never asked Musk to show some respect to the House or the press while he sat there wearing a hat.

Elon Musk rolls up to the cabinet meeting he’s attending dressed like a bum, giggling about his “tech support” t-shirt like a 13 year-old boy. What an embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/9q0wBS6ent — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) February 26, 2025

This double standard was noticeable and not appreciated by the American public and democrats in the House. More so when there have been situations where a war-struck leader has also visited the White House in casual attire.

It remains to be seen if Musk will continue to wear suits in the White House or attend more meetings wearing a black “tech-support” T-shirt and a hat.