White Cop Caught on Camera Killing Black Man Seeks Immunity—Here’s Everything You Need to Know

An Alabama judge recently heard the testimony on a newly released video recording which captures the killing of Steve Perkins. For the unaware, 25-year-old white cop Mac Marquette fatally shot 39-year-old Black man Stephen Perkins. The incident occurred shortly before 2 am on September 29, 2023.
Mac Marquette was accompanying Caleb Combs, a tow-truck driver, to repossess Perkins’ truck from his residence. Combs called the police and reported that Perkins pointed a gun at his chest when he tried to repossess the truck. Marquette and three other officers— Joey Williams, Vance Summers, and Christopher Mukkadam — were dispatched to help Combs.
During the confrontation, Marquette fired at Perkins. The young cop is now charged with murder. Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said, “There were four officers at the scene when this incident occurred, and there was only one officer who fired any shot.”
Perkins’ family’s attorney has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the officers. He alleged that the cops ‘ambushed’ the victim. Prosecutor Garrick Vickery said, “There was no way that Steve Perkins could have known that police were on the scene until about one and a half seconds before he was shot and killed.”
The body camera video presented in court confirms that Perkins pointed a gun at Marquette. The attorneys focused on a beam visible in the new video presented in court, cast by a tactical light attached to the victim’s handgun, to show where his weapon was pointed when he came out from his residence for the second time. The video also shows Marquette rounding a corner to confront Perkins.
As reported by Atlanta Black Star, Perkins points his gun towards the accused cop, who shouted, “Police, get on the ground,” and almost instantly fired at least 17 bullets, claiming the life of Perkins.
The officers claimed that Perkins was threatening the tow-truck driver with a firearm and then he allegedly waved it “towards an officer”. They alleged that Perkins was asked to drop the weapon but he refused. So when Perkins reportedly pointed a gun at Marquette, the later responded violently.
Prosecutors said that Perkins tried to raise his arms to surrender before he was killed. A law enforcement expert also suggested that Marquette had the opportunity to avoid the shooting.
Attorneys of the accused cop argued that their client should be immune from prosecution due to the state’s “stand your ground” law. This law allows individuals to use deadly force in self defense when they believe their lives are in danger.
Jamie King, the law enforcement agent who investigated the incident stated that though Perkins didn’t fire any bullets, his gun was found with a “depressed trigger”. He stated in court that the officers had “reasonable belief that Perkins was going to use deadly force” and therefore had to act quickly. However, he questioned the presence of cops at Perkins’ residence in the first place. As per Alabama law, a judge’s authorization is required if there’s a “breach of peace” during an attempted seizure. Without authorization, the presence of law enforcement is prohibited.
In this case, there was a “breach of peace”, but no court authorization was obtained. In order to obtain immunity on the basis of “stand your ground” law, the attorneys of the accused cop will have to prove that Marquette had a right to be on Perkins’ property.
King also pointed out that the officers could have used other police tactics to handle the situation, through which a violent ending could have been avoided.
Perkins was a manager at JM Smucker’s pet food manufacturer. He had two kids.
Judge Charles Elliott will review the arguments and evidence provided by both sides before announcing his decision. If the immunity is denied, the case will go to trial on April 7.