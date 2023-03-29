Where is Gwyneth Paltrow Staying for Her Ski Accident Trial? The $40,000-Per-Week Getaway Revealed

Gwyneth Paltrow is currently busy battling it out in court with Terry Sanderson, 76, over a 2016 ski collision. And while the exhausting court proceedings take place, the Goop founder is holed up in an exclusive gated community in Park City, Utah - known as The Colony at White Pine Canyon. Daily Mail reports, the opulent rentals at the winter ski destination are a celebrity hotspot for vacation, where fellow stars including Taylor Swift, Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore, Larry King, and Justin Bieber have previously resided. While the exact mansion where Paltrow has set up her temporary abode is unknown, the average estimated cost of a seven-day stay in the 19,000 sqft Manor 72 estate is $27,897.

The stunning mountain-side property boasts 9 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, and a separate guest house - all offering breathtaking mountain views. The Colony at White Pine Canyon in Park City is famed as the largest gated ski-in / ski-out community in the U.S. Located at the bottom of Park City Mountain, the secluded opulent community boasts numerous multimillion-dollar, high-security homes — the most expensive of which is listed for $50 million, and the most affordable starts at $10.5 million.

Each high-end rental property comes with access to Canyon Village - one of Park City's poshest ski areas - which is also home to upscale hotels the Waldorf Astoria and the Westgate. However, Paltrow has not been spotted making use of the ski access, she instead spent the weekend inside the Colony amid blizzards and sub-zero temperatures.

Other extravagant features included in the gated community abodes are a fully equipped fitness center, a massive kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a theatre room, a sauna, a private hot tub, a heated driveway, and an outdoor fire pit. According to the Colony's website, the luxurious destination is setting the standard for ski-in, ski-out mountain living. It also describes itself as: “Natural beauty, privacy, lot size, and access to mountain sports are unparalleled at The Colony. Nestled in lush groves of aspen trees, rolling meadows, and sparkling streams - the perfect harmony between your dream home and its natural surroundings.”

In the ongoing trial the Academy-winning actress has been accused of skiing recklessly and crashing into a 76-year-old retired optometrist, Terry Sanderson, causing him to suffer from broken ribs and permanent brain damage. Sanderson has sued the actress for $300,000 compensation, and Paltrow will be joined in court by her children and her husband for her future trials. At the same time, she has denied the allegations leveled against her and claimed that she was left with a sore knee due to the incident.