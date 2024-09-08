When ‘The Daily Show’ Made Their Own Spoof ‘Jeopardy’ Featuring Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson had competed in an episode of Celebrity Jeopardy in 2004. 17 years later, in 2021, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah aired a hilarious 'Jeopardy!' gameshow parody featuring Tucker Carlson. The minute and twenty-one-second video, a compilation of remarks made by Carlson over the years, had him playing both the host and participant.

The following were some of the questions posed and answered by Carlson— 'What is hate speech?' 'What is a White supremacist?' 'What, precisely, is privilege?' and 'What, exactly, is a nationalist?' The spoof opens with a very contentious comment he made in 2018. He stated at the time that the immigration crisis had made America "poor, dirtier, and more divided." In response, several of Carlson's sponsors decided to pull their commercials from his program. The Hollywood Reporter cited that Nautilus Inc., the parent company of Bowflex personal training equipment, NerdWallet, SmileDirectClub, and personal finance websites were some of the big names turning their backs on Carlson.

Another remark highlighted in the video was from 2017 when Carlson was talking about the future of Western civilization in the face of frequent terrorist attacks and the consequences of individuals not standing up for their beliefs. As reported by RealClearPolitics, Carlson stated at the time, "If you really cared about America, you wouldn't want it to become Europe— dangerous, divided, unstable. You wouldn't import a massive Muslim minority into your country, simply because it made you feel open-minded and virtuous, and then hope for the best." He made it plain that, since people believe all cultures are equal they support immigrants' rejection of American culture in favor of their own. He however opined that "they are not all equal."

The clip continues by showcasing the former Fox News host's queries, intercut with his own problematic quotes, which were used as a response. For instance, Carlson posed the question, "What is a White supremacist?" The video then cuts to a quote from Bubba's The Love Sponge Show: "Well, I'm extraordinarily loaded just from money, I, you know, inherited. I've never needed to work." The clip then jumped to the question, "What exactly is a nationalist?" followed by Carlson's another contentious assertion.

Carlson stated, "Our leaders are weak. Predators know it. That's why this is happening. If you let people spray paint obscenities in City Hall, pretty soon they are overturning cop cars. If you put up with that, they'll come right to the front door of the police precinct and they will burn it down." This was a remark from 2020 when demonstrations ran rampant over the murder of George Floyd.

Many viewers in the video's YouTube comments applauded the spoof, slamming Carlson. One user wrote, "This guy represents everything that is wrong with the world. He has the entire checklist." Another critic opined, "It’s amazing to think he believes he’s the victim. The guy is born a millionaire and still finds a way to complain about everything. Insane." Additionally, one quipped, "This should be a weekly bit of just exposing Tucker Carlson with a Jeopardy spin."