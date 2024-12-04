When T.J. Holmes Had a Three-Year Affair With a 'Married' Producer Who Was Amy Robach's Close Friend

Former Good Morning America hosts TJ Holmes and his girlfriend Amy Robach quickly became a hot topic of conversation when news of their affair surfaced in December 2022. Holmes and Robach were spotted cozying next to each other at a local bar by paparazzi. Since then, things went topsy-turvey for both. However, a year later the couple is still going strong despite their affair expose. However, for Holmes, it wasn’t exactly his first rodeo dealing with affairs. The former news anchor was also said to have been involved with other women from ABC Network whose names remain anonymous. But, just after Holmes and Robach's scandal surfaced, another alleged long-term affair was brought to light.

A 2022 Daily Mail UK article reported Holmes’ alleged involvement with another producer from the network above. Only this supposed relationship lasted for three years as per an insider. What’s even more enticing is that the woman was noted to be a very close friend of Robach’s until they mysteriously cut ties. Nevertheless, the producer’s name was found to be none other than Natasha Singh, to add, she was a married woman too. Their romantic involvement as per the publication precedes Robach’s and seemingly occurred between 2016 and 2019.

Sources from the publication made pretty strong claims about the genesis of Holmes and Singh’s relationship. They said, “Natasha was a producer from GMA based in Los Angeles when she and T.J., a reporter began their affair in 2016.” Singh and Holmes were still in the same professional position when he went on to interview emanated host and entertainer, Jimmy Kimmel before the Oscars ceremony in 2017.

However, she decided to leave ABC Network and move on to other endeavors in the same field. Singh was hired by CBS for Gayle King’s morning show and remained successful in her time there. Just because she switched workplace wagons didn’t mark the end of their relationship as sources claim. The alleged former couple was reportedly “going strong” despite the shift insinuating they were serious until 2019 happened and they went their separate ways, ending their relationship. Singh appeared to be a very close friend of Robach’s as she was often featured on the former GMA host’s Instagram feed. The duo would often hang out post-work, make many new memories, and sometimes even travel together. Coincidently, after Singh and Holmes’ affair allegedly ended, Robach went on to delete many pictures of the former besties on Instagram during the time rumors of her and Holmes began to surface.

Likewise, Singh also wipes some snaps of the two clean from her socials as well. Could it be that sparks began flying much earlier for Robach and Holmes? Well, the truth about the entire ordeal is perhaps an elusive subject. Nonetheless, neither Holmes, Robach, nor Singh have ever commented on these matters to date.

