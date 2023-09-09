Rihanna, the legendary pop artist, fashion entrepreneur, and beauty tycoon, celebrated her 30th birthday in a way that only she could do: with pure Rihanna-style daring and fun. The Barbadian sensation, whose 20s were drawing to a close, enjoyed her last moments as a young adult while sporting an "I Hate Rihanna" t-shirt, which captivated and amused the world. This unconventional birthday outfit conveyed a message that was both humorous and provocative, highlighting society's infatuation with young culture. Let's recall the iconic day when Rihanna gracefully and wittyly accepted her 30s.

Rihanna made a fashion statement on her Instagram Stories the night before turning 30, per Hollywood Reporter. She donned an oversized "I Hate Rihanna" t-shirt, making a tongue-in-cheek reference to herself in the third person. The t-shirt was created by Norwegian designer Bjorne Melgaard for his exhibition "The Casual Pleasure of Disappointment," which explored the harmful aspects of the fashion business, as well as its fascination with Rihanna, according to Vogue.

An Instagram Story was posted with a caption that wonderfully captured the vibe of the moment. "Last day to make a bad decision and blame it on my 20's," wrote Rihanna along with a side-eye emoji. The "I Hate Rihanna" t-shirt was just one part of Rihanna's outfit. She finished off her ensemble with a pair of bubble sunglasses, a pair of metallic hoops, and a striking red lip, likely from her own Fenty Beauty line, per ET Online.

The backstory of Rihanna's birthday attire added to its charm. This eye-catching item wasn't created by a prestigious designer or a high-end fashion house. At the time, it was for sale at the Red Bull Arts New York website store. This decision was consistent with Rihanna's well-known preference for a wide variety of clothing, from exquisite couture to surprise finds that show her eclectic taste.

The t-shirt came from Melgaard's Bad Dad range, which, according to the show review in W magazine, "takes into consideration the economics of some daddy relationships and the exploitation of youth." Radboy clarified the contentious remark by saying, “Just imagine if you’re with a younger guy for years and are just sick of hearing Rihanna all the time,” “You just want to listen to the Carpenters and Dolly Parton and Diana Ross.”

Rihanna has a long history of using fashion to make statements. She has become a fashion legend and an inspiration for many because of her ability to easily combine expensive and budget-friendly clothing. This wasn't the first time she had used a single shirt to create a memorable fashion moment. She made a statement when she notably matched a $4,400 Louis Vuitton purse with a $35 "#WithHer" print top in October 2016, per People.

