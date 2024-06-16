When Netizens Wondered What "Would Happen If Trump Suddenly Died": 'Never Hear the End of...'

What if Donald Trump suddenly died? Netizens on social media platforms once weighed in on the possibility of losing one of the leading candidates in the 2024 presidential elections and what would be the repercussions in the United States. Although the Republican front-runner has been dominating the polls against his rival, Joe Biden, amid a strong fight, there was a time when people played around with this hypothetical situation.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld

A subreddit, r/TooAfraidToAsk, opened the discussion and asked, "What do you suppose would happen if Donald Trump suddenly died? Would his supporters panic and struggle to find a suitable replacement candidate? Would there be some big conspiracy suggesting that the Dems murdered him, even if there was evidence to the contrary, resulting in another civil war breaking out? Or would they feel that perhaps they were wrong about him?"

i sometimes contemplate what would happen if trump and biden both die during the campaign — srav (@thesravaka) June 5, 2024

A Reddit user, u/pseudonominom, speculated various conspiracy theories would take center stage: "A tsunami of conspiracies about how Biden/Obama/trans people did it. We'd never hear the end of it." Another user, u/Mubadger, echoed something similar, "They would absolutely claim that Democrats murdered him, then someone else would take up the mantle of far-right fascist and feed the conspiracy to gain their support." u/Ushiioni agreed, "There will be a smorgasbord of conspiracy theories and they'll choose whichever suits their fancy."

Within minutes of his death, theories about his assassination will have gone viral. This will occur even if dies aged 105. — Gerry Payne (@gerrypayne) February 28, 2024

Apart from conspiracy theories, some users like u/Xikkiwikk mocked Trump's frequent rants about his opponents and added, "I can hear it now. He prerecorded a tape to blame them. 'It was crooked Hillary and that bad Biden. You all should have voted for me but you didn’t. You all killed me.'" Meanwhile, u/ColossusOfChoads noted, "He's not an ordinary politician or celebrity. His sudden death would be very eventful."

So....what would happen if Trump were to die before November election? Do they default back to Nikki Haley?#askingforafriend 😏 pic.twitter.com/7Y37bEu4rT — Be Under No Illusion🪄🔮 (@MadeForMagick) March 6, 2024

Currently, the 2024 presidential elections are expected to be a rematch between Biden and Trump, the two major candidates who could possibly secure a second term in the White House. According to the CBS News poll, both presidential hopefuls are almost neck-to-neck nationally and in the battleground states. In other words, Americans are bracing themselves for a face-off at the ballot box. Still, the rising concerns about the incumbent POTUS' age and cognitive abilities and the former President's prison sentence in the Hush Money verdict are also looming on voters' minds.

Will VP Kamala Harris be the obvious choice after Biden? It could be a likely prospect under the 25th Amendment. Although the situation is hypothetical right now, what if a day came when both Biden and Trump were to be replaced in the wake of an unfortunate occurrence? As per The Guardian, it'll largely depend on when the vacancy will arise: after the party's nominating convention, before the election day, if a candidate wins but is unable to take the oath; experts claimed the timing would be the deciding factor.