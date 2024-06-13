When Michelle Obama Gave Beyoncé a Shoutout But It Took a Political Turn: "Keep the Faith" and "VOTE!"

Back in April, Michelle Obama gave Beyonce major props on Instagram. But it came with a message about voting. The former First Lady praised Beyonce's country album, Cowboy Carter. She said Bey is redefining the genre and transforming culture.

Then Michelle got political. She said the album reminds us we all have power. “There’s power in our history, in our joy, and in our votes — and we can each use our own gifts and talents to make our voices heard on the issues that matter most to us.” Michelle told fans to stand up for their beliefs at the ballot box this year.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rob Carr

She listed some key issues that are on ballots across the country. Equal pay, racial justice, reproductive healthcare, and climate change. Michelle quoted Beyonce's lyrics - "keep the faith" and "VOTE!"

She directed people to her 'When We All Vote' website to register. Michelle said you can register in the time it takes to listen to a song on the album. It's that quick and easy to get registered. The message was clear - use your voice and vote! Mitchell also added, "@Beyonce, you are a record-breaker and history-maker. With Cowboy Carter, you have changed the game once again by helping redefine a music genre and transform our culture. I am so proud of you!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)

Earlier this year, Michelle spoke about the 2024 election. She was "terrified" about what could happen based on who gets elected. “Who we select, who speaks for us, who holds that bully pulpit,” she stated. Michelle's husband, Barack Obama, is also involved in Biden's re-election campaign.

So the Obamas are pushing hard for voter turnout. Beyonce endorsed Biden before the 2020 election. Cowboy Carter is breaking records left and right. It had Spotify's biggest album debut of 2024 so far. Texas Hold 'Em was streamed over 200 million times before the album dropped. It's the first country album by a Black woman to hit #1, as per HuffPost.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Obama (archived) (@michelleobama44)

Michelle posted a video on Instagram in 2015 in which she responded to several questions posed by rapper Wale, one of which attracted the attention of viewers.

"If you had the opportunity to have a different occupation, what would it be?" In the Instagram video, Wane questioned the former First Lady, to which she grinned and said, "I would be Beyoncé." Michelle demonstrated some of her greatest Queen Bey hand gestures, as per Vanity Fair.

According to Cosmopolitan, the two have a wonderful friendship, and even Queen Bey is well known for her admiration of Michelle.

One of the most notable instances of their strong connection was in 2012 when Beyoncé sent Michelle Obama a heartfelt letter of gratitude. In the letter, Beyoncé praised Michelle, describing her as a "truly strong African American woman" and a role model.