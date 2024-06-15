When Melania Trump Was Furious Over Stormy Daniels and Had No Pity for Trump Facing Prison Time

In the year 2023, Melania Trump supposedly was living it up as a result of her little interaction with Donald Trump, despite the constant controversy around him.

It was the same year Trump turned himself in to a Manhattan criminal court and entered a not-guilty plea to 34 charges of falsifying company records during a historic arraignment session.

That's about the only option when you have a husband like Trump. Try to stay sane by keeping your distance. Raise your kid. Get out of the marriage when the time is right. — Carrie Preston (@MplsCarrie) March 24, 2023

An insider informed People at the time, "Melania is leading her own life, and still feels happy being at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality, or bad things about her husband."

As per the publication, Melania and her husband kept up appearances by showing up for 'socializing duties', even though they hardly ever interacted with one another. Melania was also 'angry' about Donald's hush money payment to Stormy Daniel, which led to his prospective prosecution, and she had little sympathy for his situation.

Despite the upheaval caused by a possible indictment, Melania kept herself and her family occupied, according to the source. This includes her parents, who also resided at Mar-a-Lago, and her son Barron Trump.

She was gonna be focused on herself regardless of an affair. She only married DT to be married to a rich man. He can do what he wants. — PopGirl📝🎬🎧🎼💃🏽🎭✨😷🏥👩🏽‍⚕️PopLife (@ColumbiaQT) March 23, 2023

The current state of their relationship is also somewhat similar. Melania has been silent in the wake of Donald's 34-count hush-money conviction, but the ex-president did provide some insight into their relationship after the verdict's reading.

During his appearance on Dr. Phil Primetime, the former president was interviewed by Dr. Phil McGraw, who wasted no time taking advantage of the opportunity to inquire about Melania. When asked about his wife's feelings on the incident, the former president responded in an unexpectedly forthright manner.

Donald told him, "I think good, but I don’t think it’s an easy thing for her. And I think if it wasn’t good, she wouldn’t want to tell me about it, to be honest with you." Then, Melania's ex-aide also let slip that the former first lady loves to stay out of the spotlight.

The former aide wrote in a column for the Daily Beast, "What you see is what you get. It is a facade of calm. Melania Trump isn’t an enigma or a mystery. She is simply self-possessed, stoically guarded, and emotionally armored. Why? To avoid exposure. Melania’s profound emotional repression has rendered her both invincible and invisible; enabling her to navigate her emotional landscape with profound depth, alone. She knows exactly who she married and lives by the same principles."

Ex-Melania Aide Says She Is Trump’s Top Cheerleader, ‘She Encourages Him to Go Full Brass Knuckles.’



Melania Trump fully supports and understands Donald Trump’s methods. When he combats his supposed enemies with aggressive tactics, she is often there encouraging him to continue.… pic.twitter.com/lr1bvoc4y5 — 🇺🇲Salty Texan (@texan_maga) May 29, 2024

Since the Trumps departed office in 2020, Melania has been less prominent in the public consciousness. As the former president campaigns for the elections in 2024, she has been reunited with him in recent months, with most of the photos taken at their Mar-a-Lago estate.

The six-week trial he faced for allegedly paying Stormy Daniels hush money has gone on without her presence. The aforementioned payments were made to cover up an affair that started shortly after Melania gave birth to Barron, an affair between Donald and Daniels.