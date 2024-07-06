When Liz Cheney Announced She 'Won't Be A Republican' if Trump Becomes Nominee in 2024

Liz Cheney had once declared that she wouldn't be a Republican party member if former President Donald Trump gets selected as the nominee for 2024 polls. Back in 2022, the Wyoming GOP Rep. at the Texas Tribune Festival, announced, "I’m going to make sure Donald Trump...I’m going to do everything I can to make sure he is not the nominee. And if he is the nominee, I won’t be a Republican," CNN reported.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

Cheney had controversially also stated that she would campaign for Democrats to ensure that the Republicans supporting the businessman-turned-politician do not win. Cheney was talking about the Arizona gubernatorial race. "I’m going to do everything I can to make sure Kari Lake is not elected," Cheney added. Lake was one of the many supporters of Trump who backed his claims of election fraud.

When he promises to be a dictator, we have to take Trump literally and we have to take Trump seriously.



🎯 @Liz_Cheneypic.twitter.com/1E0rq4Mnbn — Project Liberal 🗽 (@ProjectLiberal) July 3, 2024

Commenting on the Biden administration, she expressed, "I think it’s really important though, as voters are going to vote, that they recognize and understand what the Republican Conference consists of in the House of Representatives today." She was eventually removed as House Republican Conference chair following her support of Trump’s impeachment after the January 6, Capitol riot.

Liz Cheney takes the gloves off and SLAMS Trump on the #4thofJuly 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xqsyxPkOkw — Faith Back Rub (@FaithRubPol) July 4, 2024

Subsequently, the politician vowed, "I certainly will do whatever it takes to make sure Donald Trump isn’t anywhere close to the Oval Office." "It’s really important not to just immediately jump to the horse race and to think about what we need as a country. One of the things that has surprised me the most about my work on this committee is how sophisticated the plan was that Donald Trump was involved in and oversaw every step of the way," Cheney asserted, as reported by HuffPost.

.@Liz_Cheney says if Donald Trump is the Republican nominee in 2024, she will not be a Republican. #TribFest22 pic.twitter.com/3PXuOTBTDy — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) September 25, 2022

"While leaders in Congress were begging him, ‘Please, tell the mob to go home,’ Donald Trump wouldn’t. And just set the politics aside for a minute and think to yourself, ‘What kind of human being does that?’" she added questioning the integrity of the then-president. In an interview with MSNBC, she reiterated, "Trump is not an acceptable alternative. He is not the lesser of two evils. He is a completely unfit man for office. He's already shown us what he would do, and he can never be near the Oval Office again." In light of this history, Trump recently posted on Truth Social, "ELIZABETH LYNNE CHENEY IS GUILTY OF TREASON. RETRUTH IF YOU WANT TELEVISED MILITARY TRIBUNALS," as per CNN.

Liz Cheney: “Trump is not an acceptable alternative. He is not the lesser of two evils. He is a completely unfit man for office. He’s already shown us what he would do, and he can never be near the Oval Office again.” (2023)pic.twitter.com/pV4t6hm3wU — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) June 27, 2024

Cheney responded to his posts, and penned, "Donald, this is the type of thing that demonstrates yet again that you are not a stable adult—and are not fit for office." A Trump campaign spokesperson refused to comment on the posts but attacked Cheney, claiming that the January 6 committee had exercised a "political persecution" of Trump.