King Charles' Close Friend Once Called Out Meghan Markle: "It's Her Job to Be Harry's Wife"

The royal family had become Meghan Markle's 'personal TV opera,' according to veteran actress Stefanie Powers; King Charles III is said to be close friends with the Love Has Many Faces actress. While speaking exclusively to The Daily Beast back in 2019, Powers said: “[Meghan] wants to be a star, which, I'm sorry, is not what she is supposed to be doing... Meghan's role is not about being a star. It's her job to be Harry's wife, not change the royal dynamic.”

Stefanie Powers says Meghan Markle’s job is ‘to be Harry’s wife, not change the royal dynamic’ — Dakota Callicott (@Dakotann02) December 13, 2019

The founder of The William Holden Wildlife Foundation further elaborated on how she felt Markle was trying to emulate The Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous or 'The Adventures of Meghan in the Palace'. Powers exclaimed, "Those headlines saying she was Hollywood royalty marrying British royalty... She had a role in a TV show... She’s not gotten into the role she has taken on. Grace Kelly did (when she married Prince Rainier of Monaco), but then she was Hollywood royalty—not a bit player in a minor television series.”

Remember Charles good Hollywood friend Stefanie Powers bashing Meghan pic.twitter.com/JFEezirZ9P — 111REN🇵🇱🇺🇦🇪🇺⚡️🏳️‍🌈🇮🇱 (@111REN111) February 4, 2020

Powers' bond with Prince Charles began as a result of her involvement in polo. Powers praised the King when she said, “I think he’s a much undermined and maligned person. He is a very knowledgeable man about many, many areas. He’s very concerned about the environment and about architecture. He feels strongly about things that he is obliged not to say anything about because of his public position. I think he deserves a great deal more credit than he is given."

When asked about Markle and her husband wanting to change the royal dynamic, Powers mentioned, "Then he should get out of the job too. Look at Princess Anne. I love Princess Anne. I know her. She is sensational. She is her mother’s daughter, totally committed to what she does. She has stepped back, and doesn’t make a circus of life whenever she steps out. She’s the real thing. She’s kind of mischievous. She has a wicked twinkle."

"He’s lovely, witty. I think the general impression, because of Diana, was thumbs down for him and thumbs up for her. That’s what the public does—makes black-and-white judgments without knowing anything. The public doesn’t know who he is," she stated before continuing, “He will make a good king, I think, in spite of the fact he probably doesn’t want it—who knows? He has very big shoes to fill. The Queen is extraordinary.”

As per The US Sun, on the other hand, the Hart to Hart actress has described the Princess of Wales as 'impeccable' when it comes to performing royal duties. Powers commended Middleton for never putting a 'foot wrong' either. Powers, who lives in Los Angeles, Kenya, and London, has played several polo matches with Prince Charles throughout the years.

This article was originally published on 03.06.24.