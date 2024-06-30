When Kim Said North West Loves Kanye's "Apartment" Over Her $60M Mansion: "She'll Start Crying"

North West is father Kanye West's twin, metaphorically speaking of course. And mother Kim Kardashian has admitted that her firstborn is more inclined and inspired by her rapper dad. In fact, in one of the confessionals, she said that the now-11-year-old loves to live in her father's apartment instead of the SKIMS mogul's sprawling $60 million mansion.

The sisters, Kim and Kourtney sat down on a rare occasion to discuss their kids and their love for their fathers. The shapewear mogul went first, "North, she'll go to her dad's. She'll be like, 'Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny, he doesn't have a chef, he doesn't have security, [and] he lives in an apartment. And she'll start crying, 'Why don't you have an apartment? I can't believe we don't have an apartment!'" per Decider.

The Lemme founder echoed her sister's sentiments and shared, "They do that at Scott's, too. Like, 'Dad has the best house. Your house sucks. He has the best house, it's not super big, [and] the vibe's better.' I feel like everything falls on the parent that's, like, more involved." Kourtney shares three children with ex-husband Scott Disick- Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Meanwhile, Kim, who's a mother of four kids with her ex-husband Ye-North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, has a rocky relationship with her eldest North. The 43-year-old admitted on several occasions that the pre-teen is her harshest critic and has been sent on this planet to "humble" her and teach her patience.

The beauty entrepreneur has earned herself a name and built a luxurious mansion in Hidden Hills, California. She's kept the theme minimal chic with barely any items and furniture and the color scheme throughout is essentially nude shades like white, cream, beige, and shades of brown.

However, the extravagant home failed to impress her daughter North who once called it "ugly." On an installment of Ellen Digital's Mom Confessions web series, the then Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum responded to the question of what has been the meanest thing her child has said to her. The Hulu star replied North would tell her that her house was ugly, per PEOPLE.

"Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks this is a dig to me: She'll say, 'Your house is so ugly, it's all white! Who lives like this?' She just thinks it, like, gets to me, and it is kind of mean because I like my house," Kim revealed.

Ye and Kim have been co-parenting their four children after a messy public divorce in November 2022. In a moving interview on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, the reality star confessed, "Co-parenting is really f---ing hard," as she moved to tears. However, she also acknowledged that "One day, my kids will thank me for not sitting here and bashing their dad. I could."