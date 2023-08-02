When Khloe Kardashian Opened Up About Having Memory Issues Post Major Car Crash: "Is It Alzheimer's?"

In an old episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian once revealed her concerns about her memory after suffering a bad car accident during her childhood. The accident left her with a severe concussion, and she now struggles to recall many incidents from her past. As mentioned by Daily Mail, in an emotional moment, she confessed to her family that the memory loss was worsening, causing her frustration and sadness.

Khloe decided to seek specialized help after visiting one of her family's physicians. During memory tests, the reality star failed to name the last three US presidents and even stumbled when asked to subtract seven from 100. Fearing her memory lapses might be a sign of a more serious brain disorder, she became paranoid about having Alzheimer's disease. Despite not being able to spell it, Khloe considered hypnotherapy to help recover her lost memories, which she believed were repressed due to stress.

Also Read: Tristan Thompson’s Brother Denies Blaming Khloé Kardashian for Using Mom’s Death as a Storyline

Image Source: Getty Images | Lisa Maree Williams

While under hypnosis, she recalled memories of her father, who was O.J. Simpson's defense lawyer during the controversial trial. Khloe remembered her parents being on opposite sides during the trial, which led to her mother preventing her from seeing her father. The experience left her convinced that hypnotherapy could be the key to unlocking her lost memories.

Meanwhile, the Kardashian family drama continued with Kris Jenner admonishing her daughter Kendall for spending too much time with her Jenner siblings. Despite their marital problems, the family found an unusual bonding experience in recreating a 1994 intimate video between Kris and her husband Bruce Jenner. The video came to light after Khloe openly discussed her sex life, leading to an awkward conversation with Bruce about maintaining privacy. Kris, always eager for publicity, revealed that they had made a sex tape years ago, a revelation met with amusement from the Kardashian children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Also Read: Tristan Thompson Criticized for Favoring His and Khloé Kardashian’s Son over Maralee Nichols’ Child

In their quest to find the vintage tape, the family comically searched Kris' home, but it remained elusive. Undeterred, Kourtney and her now ex-partner Scott Disick decided to recreate their version of what might have happened in the video. Khloe acted as the camerawoman, and brother Rob Kardashian directed the bizarre shoot, adding to the humor of the situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Also Read: True Thompson and Chicago West Pay Adorable Tribute to Moms Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian

Afterward, they played the video with Kris and Bruce's voices dubbed over the footage to prank Bruce. Though initially unamused, he eventually recalled their wild days and laughed off the joke, acknowledging that people often do silly things when they're younger.

The episode shed light on Khloe's serious concern about her memory and its impact on her life. While the Kardashian family's drama often makes headlines, this particular episode provided a glimpse into the reality star's vulnerability and the importance of addressing potential health concerns.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Merritt

The episode left viewers curious about Khloe's journey to explore her memory issues further and whether hypnotherapy would indeed help her recover lost memories. The show also touched on the sensitive topic of Alzheimer's disease, raising awareness about memory problems and the importance of seeking professional medical advice for such issues.

References:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-2408671/Khloe-Kardashian-fears-brain-disorder-following-bad-car-accident-damaged-memory.html

More from Inquisitr

When Khloé Kardashian Ended Up Facing 'One Disaster After The Other' at 2022 People's Choice Awards

Khloé Kardashian Shares Rare Photos With Son Tatum on His First Birthday: "You Make Me Happy"