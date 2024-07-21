When Katy Perry's 'Mom Shaming' Remark on 'American Idol' Sparked Outrage

An American Idol audition once took an unexpected turn when judge Katy Perry made comments that had candidate Sara Beth Liebe feeling hurt. The 25-year-old mother of three opened up about the incident on TikTok and the video quickly went viral. Liebe had surprised the judges when she revealed her age and the fact that she had three children. While judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie were visibly shocked, the Firework singer went a step further and pretended to faint.

Liebe, in an attempt to lighten the mood, joked, "If Katy lays on the table, I think I'm going to pass out." Perry's response, however, was blunt. "Honey, you've been laying on the table too much," as per HuffPost. This comment didn't sit well with Liebe. In her TikTok video, she opined, "At the start of my audition before I sang, I mentioned that I had three children and was a young mother, and Katy Perry made a joke that wasn't super kind."

Liebe didn't mince words about how Perry's remark affected her. "It was embarrassing to have that on TV. And it was hurtful," she explained. The young mother felt compelled to speak out, not just for herself, but for other mothers who might face similar judgment. She continued, "I think that women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool, and I think that mom-shaming is super lame." She emphasized the challenges of motherhood and womanhood, expressing gratitude for the support she had received since the incident aired.

Liebe's message to other mothers was clear and heartfelt. "I just wanted to say that I see you and I hear you and I am grateful for you and you are worthy. And keep loving your babies." The incident sparked a heated debate online. Many viewers criticized Perry's comment as insensitive and inappropriate. An X user wrote, "Boo to Katy Perry for mom shaming Sara Beth. Insinuating that she has been 'laying on the table too much' to have 3 kids by age 25. A young mother following a dream while raising her children should be raised up not put down," as per Fox News.

Another viewer followed suit and expressed their disappointment. "I really do not like how Katy Perry just treated Sara Beth on American Idol. I don't watch this show at all...my TV was already on the channel...what I witnessed was not right. They let Katy Perry bully this woman on live national TV before she even started singing. So ugly." However, some defended Perry, suggesting that such comments are part of the show's format. An X user pointed out, "Katy Perry judging a contestant and [it's] a show that judges contestants? Shocking. Ever heard of @SimonCowell?"