Katy Perry is one talented musician, undoubtedly. But this one time, back in 2011, she tried to play a flute during one of her concerts but terribly failed. Did she? Well, every time the video resurfaces on the internet, her fans claim it was part of Perry's "act" she put up to crack her audience. However, the Roar singer hasn't clarified about the video to date.

Image Source: Getty Images | Dimitrios Kambouris

A discerning fan posted the video from her concert on YouTube, where the singer performed amongst her crew full throttle. ABC's Good Morning America also shared the moment on their show in 2011, saying she 'pretended' to fake the flute, and her fans see eye-to-eye. The video began with Perry serenading the crowd with her melodious voice.

However, all of a sudden, she handed over her mic to a man standing nearby, lifted a flute toward her mouth, and began filling the air with the sounds of the wooden instrument to match the beats. She played it, and the crowd cheered on. She turned her face to the cameras and beamed playfully.

Image Source: Getty Images | Momodu Mansaray

Perry played it the second time, giving similar expressions, and the fourth time a man off-stage held the mic toward her flute. However, the Hot N Cold singer seemed to have missed the cue, and the pre-recorded music kept playing the flute sound. The audience broke into a laughing fit while the 38-year-old kept "pretending."

The California Gurls singer performed like a true flute champion, showing all signs of being an expert at it. However, Perry laughed off her poor performance as soon as her "flute fail" was captured by the cameras. Her disappointment was evident on her face as she screamed and buried her face in her face due to embarrassment.

The American Idol judge finally confessed, "So, apparently, I can't play the flute." Perry is renowned for goofing around and cracking jokes, and many fans believed the flute fail was part of her joke. A fan on YouTube,@brianpulido4983, said, "I like that the fact she was caught red-handed and her fans still cheered like she wasn't faking it lmao."

Another fan, @demonghost6361, quipped, "Look at how much talent she has! At one point, she played without blowing into the recorder!" A third, @whobitmyname, commented, "I like that split-second moment when she's about to go back and keep playing like her brain temporarily thought, 'Don't quit now, we can still get away this.'"

The Teenage Dream singer also had another weird moment where her eye shut on its own. A video clip surfaced on TikTok in October 2023, where Perry touched her temple, and her eye fluttered open before closing automatically. Although fans assumed it was due to a lack of rest, the singer teased it was part of her show, as reported by E! News.

The mother-of-one created a meme out of her eye glitch and made an Instagram post captioning, "Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year!"

