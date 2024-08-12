When Kanye West Got Banned From Twitter For Sharing Bizarre Video With His Grammy Award

Kanye West has had many controversial moments at the Grammy Awards, including some serious ones after which he was suspended from social media. However, in this one strange post, the Praise God rapper shared a bizarre video where he seemingly appeared to be urinating on one of his 21 Grammy trophies back in 2020 as part of his outrage with the music industry and recording contracts. The singer was later banned from Twitter for a few weeks.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Ross

Alongside the video clip, Ye wrote, "Trust me ... I WON'T STOP." The disturbing video garnered attention from fans, critics, and media outlets who expressed concern for his mental stability. However, the questionable behavior was followed by a series of rants on X, formerly Twitter where he alleged the music industry is a "modern-day slave ship," per E! News.

In one of the tweets, Ye complained that artists should have ownership of their work and claimed this was "more important than ever" in the aftermath of the global Coronavirus pandemic. In another post from a now-deleted profile, the Donda artist added, "The artist deserves to own our masters. Artists are starving without tours. Ima go get our masters … for all artists… pray for me."

Meanwhile, he also criticized the record labels, "When you sign a music deal you sign away your rights. Without the masters, you can't do anything with your own music. Someone else controls where it's played and when it's played. Artists have nothing except [sic] the fame, touring, and merch." He also noted that he's the "only famous person" who can speak on this, citing the example of Nick Cannon who was canceled but insisted "I can't be muted or canceled" because he "made multi-billions outside of music."

How vile and disrespectful of U. This was given to U by your peers out of respect for your work and U r literally pissing on them. I've won one Grammy and I'm forever grateful and humble that my peers found me worthy of it. https://t.co/glAO5z8dCH — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) September 16, 2020

The urinating video on the Grammy award was part of his spat with the record labels. However, he received massive backlash for the offensive act from fans and industry people like songwriter Diane Warren who called out Ye for being disrespectful to the honor, "How vile and disrespectful of U. This was given to U by your peers out of respect for your work and U r literally pissing on them. I've won one Grammy and I'm forever grateful and humbled that my peers found me worthy of it. He has 21 Grammys this white b**ch (sic) got one Haha." When Variety reached out to Warren about her statement, she responded, "Maybe it just pissed me off."

This wasn't the first time Ye's contentious X posts grabbed eyeballs. From tweeting inappropriate details of his personal life with ex-wife Kim Kardashian to sharing his political aspirations to his anti-semitic rants, the rapper has been the most candid, so to speak, user of the platform. Predictably, he landed in hot waters many times due to his habit of spewing his unfiltered thoughts on social media.

One of the most loved music icons, Ye lost his charm among fans over the years, his biggest brand deals, and his marriage to Kardashian because of his offensive and insulting rhetoric online. However, he remained unfazed and continued to behave the way he did. And it is unlikely to be the end of his ranting saga.