When Johnny Depp’s Video of Bottle Feeding an Orphaned Baby Bat Named ‘Jackie Sparrow’ Went Viral

In the past few years, Johnny Depp has been dominating headlines, primarily due to the highly contentious Depp v. Heard case. However, there was a time when Depp went viral for an entirely different reason, something that would have been difficult for fans to imagine. In 2015, a video surfaced featuring Johnny Depp dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow, playfully feeding a baby bat.

During a break from filming of Pirates of the Caribbean in May 2015, the actor was captured on video bottle-feeding a premature bat named at the Australian Bat Clinic. Johnny Depp had developed a fondness for the winged mammal and even sponsored its care, earning him the name "Jackie Sparrow" in honor of his iconic character from the movie series.

At the time, the Australian Bat Clinic & Wildlife Trauma Center shared an endearing video, showcasing the star's heartwarming interaction with his newfound companion. Wrapped in a cozy green blanket, the tiny bat sipped from a teeny tiny yellow bottle, making the scene incredibly adorable. Adding to the charm, Johnny Depp personally sponsored the little critter's care, making the bond even more special. "Johnny Depp caught up with us again last week for an update on little Jackie Sparrow (the orphaned bat he sponsoring). Here is a video of Dad bottle-feeding his little orphaned baby. It's so fantastic to see him showing a genuine interest, and helping us raise awareness for bats!" the center explained in their Facebook post.

At just 10 weeks old, this immeasurably cute baby bat, affectionately known as a "beeb" in scientific terms, was teething when her movie star dad, Johnny Depp, fed her from the tiniest little bottle imaginable. This sweetheart was born seven weeks premature, and during a break from filming, Johnny visited the Australian Bat Clinic where he instantly fell in love with her charm and decided to sponsor her care.

Trish Wimberley, speaking on behalf of the Australian Bat Clinic, shared with the Gold Coast Bulletin the remarkable speed at which the two (Johnny Depp and the baby bat Jackie Sparrow) have formed a strong bond, stating that, “[Jackie]’s met Johnny a couple of times, and he came down to see her again before he flew up to the Whitsundays. He really has fallen in love with them, he’s quite passionate about bats.”

Following Johnny Depp's victory in the lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, he has taken a different direction in his career, focusing on music. He is now a part of the band Hollywood Vampires, alongside singer Alice Cooper, guitarist Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen. During their European tour, the rock band recently faced a setback when they had to cancel their Budapest show due to an issue concerning Depp. As reported by the Hungarian newspaper Blikk, paramedics were called to the actor's hotel to assess the situation and ensure there were no further complications.

"All we have heard is that Depp was so bad that he couldn't even leave the hotel. We also heard that they called a doctor to see if he had something worse or that they were just overreacting like they overreact to rock stars," According to a source, as reported by Blikk.

