When Jimmy Kimmel Cracked Up After Stormy Daniels Revealed What She Found In Trump's Bathroom

Jimmy Kimmel is known for his little fun theatrics on his late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live. But when Stormy Daniels dropped this truth bomb, about her encounter with former President Donald Trump back in 2018, the reaction was unexpected. When the former adult star, Daniels, marked her appearance on the show to promote her tell-all book, Full Disclosure, Kimmel asked her to rush to the part where she pens down about her meeting with the businessman-turned-politician.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Nicholas Hunt

The most bizarre thing up until revealed by Daniels has been about the detailed description of the items in Trump's bathroom. During her first visit to the show she wasn't able to disclose much due to legal reasons, but when she appeared again for the second time, Kimmel didn't leave any opportunity to cut open every single detail of the said encounter. Specifically pointing at what she came across in his bathroom she said, "I looked. He's very fond of gold. So all of his utensils for plucking and grooming were gold, but I was really shocked to find out that a man who thought so highly of himself used Pert Plus and Old Spice." As she spoke she caught a glance of Kimmel's face and added, "I don't think I've ever seen Jimmy this happy," per The Things.

The episode ended up in severe criticism by Trump supporters that also prompted the show channel manager to disable comments on its various platforms. Daniels further mentioned the possible role of Trump in meddling with the reality show The Apprentice. During the talk show, she shared about a possible attempt by the ex-POTUS to rig the reality show. "I think he was afraid I was going to be pissed. So he called me and was like, ‘Did you see Jenna Jameson on my show? I didn’t know she was going to go on. That’s bull***t. She made a fool of herself.'"

She added further, "He said, ‘She’s a bimbo. You’re so much better.’ I was like, ‘I didn’t even know about it.’ I just thought that was really funny. Don’t care. Totally over it," as Trump commented on a former contestant of the American reality television show. Speaking about Trump's trial back in March 2024, Daniels demanded that he should be jailed. According to Mirror, she said, "I think he should be sentenced to jail and some community service — working for the less fortunate or being the volunteer punching bag at a women’s shelter."

Adding on, the former stripper explained, "I don’t know what the sentencing could be or what Trump will even understand. It’s like when you have a child, and sometimes you take the electronics away from them, but if your child is very artistic, they don’t care. They’ll just go color their coloring books. And then you have another child that, they don’t want to go outside — you got to ground them or take away electronics or don’t let them have dessert." She added, "You have to find the punishment that not just matches the crime, but is fair and just, and that impacts that particular person. Who knows what that is with Trump."