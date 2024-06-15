When Jill Biden Said She Knows Hunter Biden 'Is Innocent': “I Have Great Confidence”

In recent events, President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden was found guilty of lying about his use of illicit drugs when applying to purchase a gun six years ago and unlawfully possessing it. This weeklong trial recorded Hunter’s addiction to crack cocaine, which he had openly labeled as a struggle deteriorated by the death of his brother, Beau Biden. Intriguingly, following the verdict, he said, “I am more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome. Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time.”

No one knows what the future holds and the same was the case with Jill Biden, who was never hesitant to claim Hunter’s innocence but little did she know about the verdict which will make Hunter a convicted felon. A while ago, in an interview, First Lady Jill expressed unwavering support for her son, Hunter. When the federal investigations were going on in his affairs, Jill was persistent in believing in her son’s innocence and resilience. The First Lady remarked, "Everybody and their brother has investigated Hunter. They keep at it, and at it, and at it. I know that Hunter is innocent. I love my son, and I will keep looking forward." The investigation into Hunter, which was initiated in 2019 scrutinized his financial activities, including his time as a board member for the Ukrainian energy company Burisma during Joe’s vice presidency. Despite the legal challenges, Hunter maintained his innocence back then. Moreover, his legal team refrained from commenting as they emphasized following the due process, as reported by CBS News.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Back then, President Joe also defended his son during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper. He remarked, “This thing about a gun – I didn’t know anything about it. But turns out that when he made an application to purchase a gun, what happened was he – I guess you get asked – I don’t guess, you get asked a question, are you on drugs, or do use drugs?’ He said no. He also wrote about saying no in his book. So, I have great confidence in my son,” he went on. “I love him and he’s on the straight and narrow, and he has been for a couple of years now. And I’m just so proud of him,” as per CNN.

Hunter’s issues with drug addiction have been publicly acknowledged, and he has written candidly about his experiences. This transparency according to his father, is a testament to his honesty and determination to rebuild his life. He exclaimed, “This is a kid who got – not a kid, he’s a grown man – he got hooked on, like many families have had happen, hooked on drugs. He’s overcome that. He’s established a new life. I’m confident that he is – what he says and does are consistent with what happens,” the President said. “And for example, he wrote a book about his problems and was straightforward about it. I’m proud of him.”