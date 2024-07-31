When Jennifer Lopez's Ex-BF Had a Fling with 25-Year-Old Trans Model: "Had a Kiss and Little More"

Among many men that Jennifer Lopez has dated to date, one of them had a weird fascination for transgender models. Casper Smart, who was her backup dancer, began dating JLo in November 2011, barely four months after her split with ex-husband Marc Anthony. A trans opened up about her sexual alleged sexual encounter with Smart involving everything inappropriate.

Xristina Marie, the then-25-year-old trans woman told The Sun newspaper in 2014, she reportedly "fooled around" with JLo's ex-boyfriend before the former couple announced their breakup. "I said, 'You know what kind of girl I am?' And he said: 'I'm not stupid. My name is Smart,'" as per Daily Mail.

Furthermore, she revealed how she met with Smart. According to Marie's account, the two first met at a Florida night spot, "I was in a club and Casper was smiling and being flirty. Everyone in Miami knows who I am. I think someone would have told him [I'm transgender]. Then a few days after that I got a friend request from him on Instagram. He started messaging me. We started talking and he met me in his car and we went for a little ride around Miami.

We started fooling around in the car and being touchy. We had a kiss and did a little more."

Smart was apparently younger than Lopez, 18 years to be precise when they began dating each other. After her three divorces, the songstress found solace in her backup dancer and initially, they seemed happier than ever. "It's about finding a relationship that has enough good stuff to outweigh the bad because nobody's perfect right," said JLo, as per ABC News. The hopeless romantic Lopez added that while she embraces "a bit of chaos in a relationship," she also seeks "a bit of safety and order."

Heartbroken as she was, Lopez wasn't aware of Smart's alleged sexting with the trans, who further described he asked her to send racy photographs of herself. When she sent him on in a thong, he declined saying, "Not good enuff," and further demanded she strip down for him during a video chat.

Following this, they met once again for a sexy session in a car, "We played around -- a little more than the first time. We grabbed each other and we touched. We did everything you can do while driving." Marie, who's had "three nose jobs, Adam's apple done, and breasts done four times" wasn't the only trans woman Smart was accused of having sexual intimacy with.

Previously, he was accused of exchanging messages and sexy photos with the then-23-year-old transsexual Sofie Vissa. However, according to sources close to JLo, Smart and the Selena actress split two months before these incidents happened and he indulged in these sexual encounters as a "single guy."

In August 2016, the two went their separate ways, and the spark that seemingly brought them together eventually fizzled out. An insider close to the former couple told PEOPLE, "She kicked him out because he cheated on her and he got caught."