When Jennifer Lawrence Revealed Why She Took a Break From Acting

Jennifer Lawrence's charm and talent as an actress have won her fans all over the globe, and she has starred in blockbuster films, including The Hunger Games and Silver Linings Playbook, for which she even won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2011. Even though her films have ensured her a large fan base, the actress opted to take some time off from acting and being involved in the industry.

Back in 2021, she did one interview with Vanity Fair and explained the reason behind her hiatus: "I wasn't getting the quality I should have. I just think everyone got sick of me. I got sick of myself. I had just reached the point where I couldn't do anything right. If I walked down the red carpet, it was like, 'Why didn't she run?'" Then, she continued, "I think I've pleased people most of my life. Working made me feel like no one could be mad at me. And then I felt like it had reached a point where people weren't satisfied with just my existence. So that kind of took me away from the thought that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul."

However, Lawrence got back to her career with the Netflix blockbuster Don't Look Up and followed it up with her recent movie (after giving birth to her son), No Hard Feelings. She recently opened up to Good Morning America about what pushed her to accept her first big-screen comedy debut. She confessed, "I had just had a baby, so I definitely wasn't planning on working. And I just,I read the script, and it was just too funny. It was the funniest thing I had ever read." She also added that she is trying to enjoy her time with her family of three. She said, "There is just once you start your family, it's just — it's the greatest thing in the world. I'm just gonna try to take in every second and be present and enjoy it."

It was back in 2018 when Lawrence appeared for an interview with Entertainment Tonight and admitted she was going to take a year off from acting to devote herself to social action and volunteer work with a nonprofit. She told Carly Steel, "I'm going to be working with this organization as a part of Represent.Us... trying to get young people engaged politically on a local level. It doesn't have anything to do with partisan [politics]. It's just anti-corruption and stuff trying to pass state-by-state laws that can help prevent corruption, fix our democracy." Lawrence has always been vocal about her views and firmly stands for women's rights, equality, and more.

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, the owner of an art gallery, fell in love during her hiatus from acting in early 2019 and quickly got engaged. The actress gushed over her then-fiancé on a podcast and called him 'the greatest human being I've ever met.' She further said, "I just met Cooke, and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other — we wanted to commit fully."

