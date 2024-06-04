When Jennifer Lawrence Embarrassed Herself in Front of Jennifer Lopez All Because of Jimmy Fallon

Jennifer Lawrence once embarrassed herself before Jennifer Lopez and it was all Jimmy Fallon's fault. On her visit to The Tonight Show in May 2014, the Hunger Games star recalled an incident where she planned to pull off a crazy antic at a showbiz party to woo JLo with Fallon but the late-night host ditched her last minute.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paolo Blocco

Fallon began, "You had some scheme, and it was crazy," referring to the awkward moment JLaw pulled off after gulping down ten jello shots. The Silver Linings Playbook star continued the narrative from there and explained, "So we were dancing and we were like, 'Well, we gotta get J. Lo to dance,'" per PEOPLE.

She continued, "So I was like, 'We'll do a spin, and then we'll go, 'Dance with us! [to Lopez].'" Although Lawrence perfectly followed the plan, Fallon missed his mark and left her alone awkwardly asking JLo to dance with her. "I do it, he's gone, and it's just me looking at J.Lo going, 'Dance with me!'" she recollected.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Furthermore, she revealed how JLo responded to her strange request, "She was like, 'I think I'm just gonna observe.'" The now 33-year-old actress complained to Fallon for making her look like a freak in front of Lopez, lamenting, "Do you know what that feels like?" Since Lawrence's side of the story was over, it was time for Fallon to do some explaining.

The now-49-year-old host recalled the reason for ditching Lawrence last minute and expounded that although he was all set with the plan, mid-way through his spin, he caught the eye of Lopez's manager who motioned him that it was a bad idea to do it. So, he stopped and left JLaw hanging in between. Lawrence regretted, saying, "Well, I wish her manager had warned me!"

Hugh Jackman's speed of rescue ... total knight. I don't see ball gowns happening at the Oscars for or a while ... LOL. #JLaw #OscarFall — ed edd eddie (@edyyma) February 25, 2013

The No Hard Feelings actress is well-known for her weird antics and it is safe to say most of those landed flat. The good thing is her sense of humor saved her from many such sheepish moments. For instance, Lawrence fell on the Oscar stage, not once but twice that too two consecutive years, in 2013 and 2014.

So, when asked what advice she'd give to this year's (2024) Oscar hopefuls, Lawrence quipped, "To not fall up the stairs. Just don't do that," recalling her falls from back in the day, as per OK! Magazine. She explained, "I fell the next year, too. So then it looked like I 100% faked [it]. It was awful. I fell on a cone."

Although naturally clumsy, Lawrence, unfortunately, had to clarify that none of her public faux pas have been for publicity. During a 2020 podcast interview, she emphasized, "I was very nervous and also very superstitious. I didn't want to acknowledge the possibility that I would win. I didn't want to write down a speech."

this lady always having a mishap..first her dress came apart @ some award show & now she falls lmaooo #jenniferlawrence #oscarfall — Nolacurvygirl (@nolacurvygirl) February 25, 2013

"All of the adrenalin clears out and they call my name and I'm elated and I'm in shock. And then I fell, and it erased everything from my mind," Lawrence noted.