When Jennifer Lawrence Didn’t Make It To The Final Cut of Her Abercrombie & Fitch Modelling Gig

Before Jennifer Lawrence soared to Oscar-winning stardom and became one of the most prominent and known faces in Hollywood, she wandered into the world of modeling. However, her modeling career trajectory had a peculiar twist that left her excluded from the final cut of an Abercrombie & Fitch gig.

In a revelation that sprinkles a touch of humor to her acclaimed career, Lawrence shared the story of her brief modeling stint with Abercrombie & Fitch during an appearance on Conan O’Brien’s show in 2013. The Hunger Games actress explained that she had bagged a modeling contract with the renowned brand but was left utterly disheartened when none of her pictures made it to the final campaign.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pablo Cuadra

According to Unilad, It might seem baffling given Lawrence’s undeniable beauty and talent, but as she further explained the story, it all started to make sense. When her agent contacted Abercrombie & Fitch seeking an explanation for her exclusion, they reverted in a rather unconventional manner- they simply sent over the pictures.

Lawrence strikingly remembered one particular instance from the photoshoot that shed light on why her images were left on the cutting room floor. The shoot involved a beach setting, and the models were guided to play football. While the other Abercrombie models effortlessly tossed the football around with the sunkissed vibes and windswept hair creating an ethereal aura, Lawrence took her role a tad too seriously.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David M. Benett

Describing the funny moment, she said, "There's like this one picture where this girl is just about to catch this football and, like, behind her I'm like flared nostrils, red face, my hair's crazy, and I'm mid-air. And at one point, she screamed, 'Get her away from me!'”

Lawrence, in her known candid humor, reflected on her initially baffled reaction to suddenly becoming a football pro during the photoshoot. She confessed that she really believed she had become remarkably skilled overnight. It wasn’t until she realized that the other models were simply posing as they played football that it all clicked.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David M. Benett

She asserted, "So I was like, 'These guys suck!' And yeah, I ended up losing in the long run," putting a humorous turn on her modeling expedition that got away. While her Abercrombie & Fitch modeling gig may not have panned out as expected, Lawrence had the last laugh. Her film career reached the paramount of success, earning her several accolades and establishing her as a significant figure in Hollywood. With her stunning talent and down-to-earth personality, she has become a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

0As a delightful twist of fate, Lawrence later found herself in the world of high-end fashion, landing her very own Dior campaign for the fragrance 'Joy' in 2018. This successful venture into the fashion realm proved that her modeling career was far from a lost cause and, in fact, showcased her versatility as a true superstar. Lawrence's story of her Abercrombie & Fitch modeling misadventure is a testament to her resilience, humor, and ability to rise above setbacks, ultimately emerging as one of Hollywood's brightest stars.

