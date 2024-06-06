When Jennifer Garner Said She Worked ‘Hard’ to Avoid Reading About Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner, popular for her roles in films like 13 Going on 30 has long been a staple in Hollywood. Yet, despite her fame and her high-profile marriage to actor Ben Affleck, Garner has always sought to maintain a degree of privacy, specifically when it comes to media coverage about her and her ex-husband.

Once in an interview, Garner confessed her efforts to steer clear of any press related to her or Affleck. She said, "I really work hard not to see either of us in the press. It doesn't make me feel good, even if it's something nice about one of us." This sentiment highlights Garner’s desire to preserve her mental well-being and keep her personal life protected from the often harsh scrutiny of the media.

As per the Independent, Garner and Affleck, who share three children; Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel have maintained a cordial relationship post-divorce, co-parenting their children amicably. Despite their efforts to keep their family life private, their relationship has frequently been pushed into the spotlight, specifically following Affleck’s remarks in a 2021 interview.

He said, “Part of why I started drinking alcohol was because I felt trapped.” He later clarified, “To be clear, my behavior is my responsibility entirely. The point that I was trying to make was a sad one. Anyone who’s been through divorce makes that calculus of, how much do we try. We loved each other. We care about each other. We have respect for each other.”

As per People magazine, despite the popularity of memes featuring Affleck; Garner chooses to remain blissfully aware. She remarked, “I just try to forget that I’m out there in any way, and the same with anyone I love. I don't need to see anyone in my family made into a meme. Although I'm sure he's quite meme-worthy, yes!"

After their divorce, sources revealed, "Although the divorce was just finalized, Jen has considered herself single for a long time. Dating is just a natural step. Jen will always care about Ben and help him be the best dad. She was very ready to move on though. She seems very excited about the future and is in a great place both personally and professionally."

Since her split from Affleck, Garner has been in a low-key relationship with John Miller, the CEO of CaliGroup. The couple, who have been dating on and off since 2018, prefer to keep their relationship out of the limelight.

Back then, an insider revealed, "Jen doesn't want to be single for the rest of her life, so she is open to dating. She has been on dates, but it seems she isn't serious about a guy. As always, she is mostly focused on her kids and her job."