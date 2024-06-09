When Donald Trump Was Willing to Rig 'The Apprentice' for This Former Flame

Former President Donald Trump was willing to rig the results of his business reality show, The Apprentice, for Stormy Daniels. According to The Guardian, Daniels disclosed bombshell details in her memoir Full Disclosure. She admitted to having taken Trump's numerous calls as she believed he would fulfill his pledge to cast her on his show. She alleged that Trump had promised, "We’ll figure out a way to get you the challenges beforehand...we can devise your technique." She explained, “He was going to have me cheat, and it was 100 percent his idea.”

I grew up watching The Apprentice with Donald Trump. I much preferred the non-celebrity version. It felt real.



Stormy Daniels just testified #Trump could "give somebody an edge" and give them a tip on the coming "challenges."



Could there be any truth to this? Or fake news?

As per The Things, following Jenna Jameson's casting on the show, Trump contacted Daniels to explain the situation. Daniels wrote, “I think he was afraid I was going to be pissed. So he called me and was like, ‘Did you see Jenna Jameson on my show? I didn’t know she was going to go on. That’s bull***t. She made a fool of herself...She’s a bimbo. You’re so much better.’ I was like, ‘I didn’t even know about it.’ I just thought that was funny. Don’t care. Totally over it.” As per CNN, Daniels testified about Trump's willingness to rig the show in court as well. She detailed how Trump tried to convince her.

Under oath, she stated, "I said, 'Even you don’t have this much power.' He said, 'You remind me of my daughter because she’s smart, blonde, and beautiful and people underestimate her.'" Reflecting on the same, she added, "The way he framed it did make perfect sense." Additionally, she recalled worrying that if she didn't win, it would damage her reputation. She admitted to having asked the business tycoon, "What if I lose on the first episode?" In response, Trump assured her that he could tell her the challenges ahead of time.

Trump told Stormy Daniels that she should be on the Apprentice so people would take her seriously as a writer and director for mainstream projects, not only adult films (which is what she told him she wanted). Then when he wanted to have sex with her and she initially resisted,…

On Thursday, May 30, Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records, earning the unwelcome distinction of being the first US President to have been convicted of a crime. In light of this, Trump requested that the US Supreme Court intervene and overturn the verdict. As per The Guardian, the 2024 GOP frontrunner appealed via his Truth Social handle, emphasizing that the sentencing hearing on July 11 was scheduled just four days from the GOP national convention in Milwaukee, where his candidacy is anticipated to be confirmed.

The "Sentencing" for not having done anything wrong will be, conveniently for the Fascists, 4 days before the Republican National Convention. A Radical Left Soros backed D.A., who ran on a platform of "I will get Trump," reporting to an "Acting" Local Judge, appointed by the…

“The ‘Sentencing’ for not having done anything wrong will be, conveniently for the Fascists, 4 days before the Republican National Convention,” Trump ranted. “A Radical Left Soros backed D.A., who ran on a platform of ‘I will get Trump,’ reporting to an ‘Acting’ Local Judge, appointed by the Democrats, who is Highly Conflicted, will make a decision which will determine the future of our Nation,” he added.