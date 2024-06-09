When Donald Trump Tried Playing 'Cupid' to Journalist Jonathan Lemire: "I Can Make That Happen” 

MSNBC's Jonathan Lemire had an unusual anecdote narrated about former President Donald Trump while appearing on the Late Night With Seth Meyers show last month. As per The Huff Post, the Way Too Early host revealed that while he was interning for the New York Daily News in 2001 Trump tried to play cupid for him at an event.

Lemire said he posed a question to the business tycoon and he “looked at me, he looked next to me, he pointed at me and he pointed to the young female reporter next to me and was like, "Hey, are you two together?" the political correspondent recalled. Lemire then told Trump that they weren’t dating.

Trump reportedly replied: “Well, you both have red hair so I just assumed you guys were together." After the Republican leader finished talking to the press, Lemire said he called him over and suggested: “You guys, really, you aren’t together? Well, would you want to be? I can make that happen.”

Lemire stated he “never saw that woman again in my life” and “did not take Donald Trump up on his matchmaking ability,” he told Meyers. It’s “maybe why a couple of decades later he called me a sleazebag and later the most boring man on television,” he added.

In March 2023 Trump ironically called out Lemire and labeled him 'boring' on X, he tweeted: "Is there anybody on television more boring than ratings failing Morning Joe's Pre-Show, Jonathan Lemire? He works so hard at being a celebrity but just doesn't have what it takes. He also misrepresents facts about as badly as they can be misrepresented. The show's a joke and it only shows what television has stooped to when they put guys like this on air."

Donald Trump is quite literally the only person in America besides retired TV political commentators who cares what…(checks notes)…Jonathan Lemire(?) has to say about anything. pic.twitter.com/XLpT8OCfcp — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) March 2, 2023

In 2022 the Politico reporter released The Big Lie: Election Chaos, Political Opportunism, and the State of American Politics After 2020 in response to Trump's claims that the elections were rigged.

As per The Guardian, Lemire argues in his book that during the 2016 campaign, Trump invented the "big lie" as a fallback if he lost to Hillary Clinton in the general election or Senator Ted Cruz in the primary.

Trump regarded his opponents with disdain. After Trump lost the Iowa primary, he erroneously claimed that Cruz had stolen the state. “Based on the fraud committed by Senator Ted Cruz during the Iowa Caucus, either a new election should take place or Cruz results nullified,” Trump tweeted.

“I’m afraid the election is going to be rigged. I have to be honest.” He raised the stakes in the last presidential debate by declining to declare that he would recognize the outcome of the vote. “I will look at it at the time,” Trump said. “I will keep you in suspense.” "He warned us", Lemire wrote in his book.