Britney Spears Once Revealed Her 'Drug of Choice' During Outings With Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan

Britney Spears revealed several bombshell incidents in her memoir, The Woman in Me. In particular, the "Princess of Pop" also opened up about the time when she would hang out with Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton in her book. The union of the pop icons was amid her separation from her husband, Kevin Federline in 2006. According to the New York Times, Spears wrote, "It was never as wild as the press made it out to be." The Oops I Did It Again hitmaker also shared that she wasn't into drugs and 'never had a drinking problem.' Spears then spoke about the 'drug of her choice' when she shared about her ADHD medication, Adderall.

The singing icon wrote that it "made me high, yes, but what I found far more appealing was that it gave me a few hours of feeling less depressed." Sharing how media and paparazzi were on a spree to tarnish her image and brand her as a reckless pop star, Spears said, "With my head shaved, everyone was scared of me, even my mom. Flailing those weeks without my children, I lost it, over and over again. I didn't even really know how to take care of myself."

Adding on, the pop star said, "I am willing to admit that in the throes of severe postpartum depression, abandonment by my husband, the torture of being separated from my two babies, the death of my adored aunt Sandra, and the constant drumbeat of pressure from paparazzi, I’d begin to think in some ways like a child."

Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears, and Paris Hilton were seen on November 26, 2006, in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

At the time, during an interview with People, Hilton deliberately lauded her old friend for working on her memoir. "I know how hard it can be doing a memoir because you have to really dive in and think about so many moments in your life that I’m sure you don’t even want to think about. But it is truly such a healing experience, and writing my book [Paris: The Memoir] has changed my life in so many ways. So I’m really hoping that she feels the same way with this," Hilton said. "I am just proud of what a strong woman she is," Hilton added.

Furthermore, back in 2023, recalling the days when the trio would hang out together, Hilton posted a carousel on her Instagram and captioned it, "17 years ago... History was made. The "Holy Trinity"🔥💕 #ThatsHot." The pictures in the post included the famous trio's picture inside a car clicked and widely circulated by the press back in the mid-2000s.

Similarly, during a podcast, the heiress revealed that she was heading back after attending a friend's birthday party when Lohan approached them. "All of a sudden, I looked over, and she was in my car. We weren’t getting along, so I was polite. It was really hard just to even get out of there because I couldn’t see just with all the cameras." Lohan and Hilton were undergoing some 'drama,' as was reported by People, when they were clicked together with Spears.

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.