When Britney Spears Exhausted Fans by Constantly Sharing Bizarre Dancing Videos: ‘All So Disturbing'

Britney Spears, the pop icon popular for her infectious hits and captivating performances, was once in the headlines for a different reason. Fans were growing increasingly weary of the repetitive content she shared on her social media, especially her dancing videos. Once, Spears took to Instagram and posted one of her signature dance clips, but the response was far from enthusiastic. In the video, Spears danced in her foyer, flaunting a bright red mini-dress and moving to the beat of Gomd by Sickkick. She captioned the post, "Red 🌹🌹🌹," but fans were agitated with the same old content.

One user wrote, "Same house same s***!!!! Same everything 😒" In agreement, one user chimed in, "When do we see the new house and new vids????? Asking for a friend." As per OK! Magazine, the criticisms didn’t stop there. Fans highlighted the frequent repetition of her outfits, specifically her choice of footwear. One slammed, "The damm brown shoes!!!" Another added, "Those same shoes...."

During another bizarre post, she captioned a post, "Does that mean the devil is EXTREMELY HOT AND NICE 😈🤔😂 ??? I’d rather hang out with homeless people than the people in Hollywood … JUST SAYING !!!!" Fans were concerned and worried about Spears. Someone wrote, "Does no one find the frequency of these a bit much? I feel like something is awry." As if this wasn’t enough, another user asked the pop star, "What’s going on Brit? This is not the Free Britney we were all hoping for. Something is wrong. Did someone put you back on meds?" Another requested, "Someone help her. It’s all so disturbing #FREEBRITNEY."

During that time, what added to the intrigue was the delay of her highly anticipated tell-all book due to the unavailability of materials. In addition to her social media antics, Spears had been vocal about the lack of support she received during her conservatorship battle. A while ago, she took to Instagram to call out those close to her who failed to show support when she needed it the most. She wrote, expressing her agitation, “There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that !!!!”

As per the reports of The Hollywood Reporter, she further added in the long caption, “How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask.”