When Barron Trump’s Alleged Ex Spilled the Beans on Their Breakup—But Her Story Didn’t Seem Convincing!

Donald Trump and Melania Trump’s son, Barron Trump’s life, has been a matter of awesome interest among netizens lately. Be it his height, be it his future plans in politics, or his perfect partner, the internet is always talking about him!

Even days back, netizens were speculating if they have found the perfect match for Barron! He, on the other hand, is a very private person though. All the rumors are assumption-based and there’s no solid proof to prove anything.

This time, the story is different. Now, it seems netizens could get something to speculate about Trump’s tallest son‘s love life or his former love life, to be precise.

Wondering what’s cooking? Well, Barron Trump’s alleged former girlfriend has broken her silence about why their relationship came to an end. Her confession has sparked immense curiosity among online users who followed the story with great interest.

A TikTok user known as @Maddatitude claimed in a 2020 post that she and Barron Trump were classmates at Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School and that he was her first boyfriend. She also mentioned that their relationship ended when Barron moved to Florida to attend Oxbridge Academy, a prestigious private school.

However, that’s where the details get murky. @Maddatitude did not elaborate much on her time with Barron. Many users asked about him in the comments, and she described him as a “sweet guy.” She even promised to make a follow-up video. That video, however, seems to have vanished.

She did provide some evidence, though. It included photos from a White House field trip that Barron allegedly arranged for their grade. Still, many users questioned her claims. Some pointed out inconsistencies in her timeline, including a TikTok she posted where she appeared confused about why Donald Trump attended her fifth-grade graduation—even though this was supposedly the time she was dating Barron.

There’s more to the scene. Several users, who claimed to be her former classmates, corrected her regarding the right information. They stated that the event was actually a fourth-grade graduation. These discrepancies, along with the deleted posts, have led some to speculate that her relationship with Barron may not have been as serious or as real as she claimed.