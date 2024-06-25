When Ashton Kutcher Was Fed Up of Charlie Sheen’s Incessant Trolling: “Seriously, Enough Is Enough”

Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre chose to terminate Charlie Sheen after eight seasons, during the show's peak of success. Sheen, who was fired in 2011 and is now starring in the Anger Management movie adaption on FX, hasn't held back when it comes to criticizing the program. He's declared the program to be "dead" and said that Ashton Kutcher, who replaced him, is awful in it.

I googled when Ashton Kutcher replaced Charlie Sheen and it said when he did he became the highest paid U.S actor getting $700,000 PER EPISODE...... oh — Melissa Gee (@churchmommy_) January 12, 2021

As reported by Marca, Sheen made some startling remarks to TMZ regarding Kutcher a year after he was fired as the show's principal actor. He told the outlet, "I'm tired of lying... I'm tired of pretending the show doesn't suck.... I'm tired of pretending Ashton doesn't suck. It's nothing personal... I just feel bad for him..... He has to carry bad scripts."

Sheen decided to go on with additional protests on the platform that was then Twitter, which is now called X. It wasn't until 2014 when Kutcher lost patience with the circumstance and lost it all on Jimmy Kimmel's show: "Seriously, enough is enough. It's been three years and you're still trolling me on Twitter."

WB and Chuck Lorre tolerated Charlie Sheen’s erratic behavior and addiction struggles on Two and a Half Men for years. He only got fired when he called Chuck a “clown” and a “stupid little man”. WB replaced him with Ashton Kutcher. pic.twitter.com/80fTN04ptf — M (@mimasdiaries) November 24, 2020

Sheen's actions were undoubtedly unpredictable and at times disrespectful, but it's important to remember that he was battling addiction at the time. Since then, he attended treatment and seems to be recovering. Sheen's actions kept becoming worse, and in March 2011, he was finally taken off the program. Sheen's agents said at the time that he was "taking a leave of absence to seek [his] health." But Sheen's leave of absence swiftly escalated into a full-fledged conflict with Lorre. Sheen continued to make contentious remarks.

A short time before his suspension, he also made threats to leave the show and launch his rival program. Warner Bros. Television and CBS confirmed Sheen's departure from Two and a Half Men in May 2011. His actions had become "unacceptable," according to the network, and he was "no longer able to deliver the show's creative vision."

As Walden Schmidt on Two and a Half Men, Kutcher reportedly earned $700,000 every episode, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This indicates that over the three seasons he starred in on the program, he made over $18 million each season. The fact that Two and a Half Men was one of the most watched comedies on television at the time was also reflected in Kutcher's pay. The program often ranked among the highest-rated programs on CBS and brought in billions of dollars for the network in advertising sales. Nearly ten years later, Sheen and Lorre reconciled amicably, and the actor even apologized to the author and everyone else he had upset with his actions.

As per Deadline, he confessed in an interview, "I went and sought help and got better and came back and then … yeah, I don’t know why I was unable to maintain that. And anytime external elements contaminate the main thing, I would look for someone to blame. And that’s not fair. It’s not fair to Chuck. It’s not fair to the show."

