When an Employee of ‘Megyn Kelly Today’ Claimed He Was Fired After Exposing ‘Toxic’ Work Culture

A story broke in 2018 detailing allegations of a 'toxic and demeaning' work environment and administrative ineptitude at the Megyn Kelly Today program. An employee was let go from the program, according to reports at the time, after submitting a dossier of complaints and an email detailing a difficult work environment to Noah Oppenheim, President of NBC News and NBC HR.

The former staffer, Kevin Bleyer, told The Daily Mail, "I'm sad to say… the executive incompetence continues — as does the dysfunctional management, abusive treatment, maddening hypocrisy, staggering inefficiencies, acidic and deficient communication, and relentless scapegoating. Jackie Levin persists in creating a toxic and demeaning environment, and Christine Cataldi enables and reinforces it." The morning show writer was a multiple Emmy winner who formerly worked as Barack Obama's speechwriter and contributed to The Daily Show.

Bleyer accused co-executive producers Christine Cataldi and Jackie Levin of intimidating employees in an email he addressed to the director Oppenheim. He claimed that Cataldi often referred to her assistant as 'an idiot,' and that Levin tagged him as a 'f-king whiner' when he provided recommendations for the broadcast.

The former employee went on to say, "It is a special absurdity — and what some find a hard-to-swallow injustice — that as a team we’ve been lauded for covering harassment stories daily on air, while the staff producing those stories feels so embattled and bullied themselves." He was trying to bring attention to the show's alleged inconsistency by contrasting its continuous portrayal of the #MeToo movement and professional sexual harassment at the time with the persistent bullying he claimed to have occurred behind the scenes.

Bleyer further stated, "As a result, veteran staffers are looking for the exits… Others have told me they’d ask to be reassigned elsewhere within NBC. I should add that many of those who have confided in me have made it plain: sensitivity training will not suffice. Their feeling is you can’t change these tigers’ stripes."

In addition, he said that he planned to sue if his complaints led to his termination. He further stated in his Memo to the Mail, "I know Jackie and Christine previously intended (and perhaps still do intend) to replace staffers who offer any kind of pushback or speak up for themselves. I have personally overheard these conversations myself. If that happens — if there is any retaliation at all — I anticipate there may be further action through official legal avenues."

Fox News later uncovered that Bleyer isn't the only one who has filed an HR complaint against the show's administration. Overworked supervisors were the targets of these grievances, which, like Bleyer's, claimed ignorance and verbal abuse. As per the outlet, removing Levin would have publicly revealed the hour's volatility at a crucial moment for Oppenheim, who was facing criticism for the show's rocky start. "HR and Noah don't care," one NBC insider claimed.

As reported by The Wrap, NBC News firmly defended its decisions to fire Bleyer and stand by Levin and Cataldi. One NBC spokesperson stated, "Jackie and Christine are being attacked unfairly. They are both excellent and experienced producers and have the full support of everyone here. They, and the team, are fully focused on continuing the show’s momentum as it continues to climb in the ratings. He was let go for one reason only. He was the wrong fit for this role, as a comedy writer at a morning news broadcast."