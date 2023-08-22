When a LA Party Night Led Emma Stone to Care for a Drunk Jennifer Lawrence

After a night of partying that followed an Adele concert in Los Angeles, Jennifer Lawrence surprisingly found herself in the care of her friend and fellow actress Emma Stone. During an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2016, the Oscar winner candidly spoke about the amusing incident, which featured unexpected twists and a cameo by Woody Harrelson. The incident occurred following a wonderful Adele performance in Los Angeles, as Lawrence, Stone, and Harrelson chose to continue the night's fun at Lawrence's home. The soiree took a wild turn.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

Also Read: Jennifer Lawrence Once Admitted Donald Trump Becoming President Turned Her More Political

Lawrence, who is renowned for her unapologetic authenticity, talked about her limits when it comes to late-night partying. She said, "I don't really stay out late. I'm kind of a bummer. I'm a nana. It's hard to get me out, and when I do go out I don't really stay out late."

Lawrence's tolerance for fun started to become limited as the evening went on. She revealed, "If I do stay out late and I'm partying hard, I will throw up. I don't have the tolerance to black out; I just start puking." It was none other than her longtime friend and fellow actress, Stone, who showed up amid the partying as the unwavering pillar of support Lawrence needed in her hour of weakness. When describing the incident, Lawrence said, "Ask Emma Stone. It was the night we saw Adele in L.A. She just started rubbing my back. She was really sweet. I was like, 'Get out of here. It's so gross.'"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

The story took an unexpected turn when Lawrence remembered that Harrelson had been a guest at her house that evening. Unfortunate events led to Harrelson's foot injury when he unintentionally stepped on a piece of glass from Lawrence's earlier accident with a broken candle.

Also Read: Jennifer Lawrence Pushed Back Against Rumors Linking Her to Harvey Weinstein

"Woody cut his foot. He stayed over in one of my guest bedrooms, but that's where I started puking. I broke a candle because I can't just puke like a normal person—I flay my arms everywhere. And I didn't clean it up because I'm an asshole. The next day he cut his foot open. I was like, 'Fuck, am I going to get sued?' And he's like, 'Are you going to ask if I'm okay?'"

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone pic.twitter.com/bweg07jpW9 — Gentleman's Ladies (@GentIemanLadies) October 24, 2020

Also Read: Jennifer Lawrence Opens up About Taking a Break and Coping With the 'Low Point' in Her Career

It was clear that the night had taken an unexpected turn in the chaos, which prompted Lawrence to sum up the event with a straightforward, "That night got crazy." The actress claims to be such a terrible drinker that she even coined the phrase "Mis-drinking" to characterize such evenings. "Mixing ‘time with Woody’ [insert wink] with time at the bar,” per Vanity Fair. She further said while shaking her head. "And I'd gone so long without making a mistake."

More from Inquisitr

When Jennifer Lawrence Was Left Traumatized After Playing an Intense Role and Had to Seek Therapy

Jennifer Lawrence Once Played Cupid For Taylor Swift and Bradley Cooper, It Did Not Go Well