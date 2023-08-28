When Rihanna Met Jay-Z First Time as a 16-Year-Old, She Was Star-Struck | “I Was Shaking”

Rihanna, the global superstar, is loved and adored by her fans and followers for her sass. But there was a time when even she felt the crazy jitters of having a fangirl moment when she was sixteen. During her Pon de Replay, Rihanna shared a heartfelt confession in 2015, that reflected on a pivotal moment in her journey. The unforgettable encounter with Jay-Z ultimately set her on the path to stardom, according to the Evening Standard.

Expressing her gratitude to her loyal Navy, Rihanna reminisced about the early days when she was a 16-year-old aspiring artist, nervously awaiting her audition with Jay-Z's then-record label, Def Jam Recordings. She revealed the feelings of awe and trepidation that overcame her, saying, "Feels like just yesterday I was shaking in the hallways of Def Jam waiting to audition for Jay." Addressing her followers, whom she calls Navy, she said, "Pon de Replay is where it all began...15 years later and I’m here because God led me to you, and you guys have held me up, supported me, tolerated me, loved me, kept it too real with me, and we gon always be connected because of that."

The iconic audition that led to Rihanna's breakthrough has been recounted by the singer herself in earlier interviews. She recalled being overwhelmed with shyness and awe during her audition for Jay-Z, who was the president of Def Jam at the time. She admitted, "I was like: "Oh God, he's right there, I can't look, I can't look, I can't look! I had butterflies. I'm sitting across from Jay-Z. Like, Jay-Zee. I was star-struck." Recalling the moment, she continued, "And Jay-Z said, 'There's only two ways out. Out the door after you sign this deal. Or through this window ...' And we were on the 29th floor. Very flattering."

In 2005, Rihanna officially signed with Def Jam at the tender age of 17, marking the beginning of her meteoric rise. Although she eventually departed from the label five years later, she found herself back under the mentorship of Jay-Z, who had established his own label, Roc Nation, after leaving Def Jam. While Rihanna's music releases have slowed since her 2016 album Anti, she has continued to make waves with her other ventures. These include her highly successful Fenty Beauty makeup brand, the Savage x Fenty lingerie line, and the LVMH-owned Fenty luxury fashion house.

Notably, she also went on to earn the distinction of being declared Britain's richest female musician, with an estimated net worth of £468 million, as per the Sunday Times Rich List. The story of her humble audition and the subsequent global fame she achieved stand as a testament to her talent, dedication, and the unwavering support of her Navy.

