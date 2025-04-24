WhatsApp Users Can’t Get Rid of ‘Annoying’ New Meta AI Feature—Here’s What the Company Says!

WhatsApp is the newest platform to jump on the AI bandwagon. The app recently introduced a new AI-integrated feature that is causing feelings of dissatisfaction among users. People have taken to social media platforms to voice their opinions about the new feature.

WhatsApp is considered to be the most popular messaging app. The app boasts a user base of nearly three billion users worldwide. It is the newest on the list of platforms that have decided to integrate AI into their software.

🆕 here are the new things you can do with Meta AI on WhatsApp 👉 talk to Meta AI and it will talk back

👉 use photos to ask questions and get answers

The new feature lets users have conversations with Meta AI. A user can ask questions to AI. The feature even lets users ask for recommendations. The official WhatsApp website has revealed a few more ways the feature can be used. The Meta AI will be able to help users generate images once given a prompt.

According to the website, users can also chat with AI in existing group chats. Users can also “talk about shared interests” and “interact with their content.” A user can also forward messages to AI to ask questions.

Even though the feature seems to be optimised to achieve customer satisfaction, not many are actually satisfied with it. Users of the app have taken to X(formerly known as Twitter) to express their frustration.

“Might be late to the party, but just found out @WhatsApp has effectively forced the Meta AI assistant onto me with no easy way to remove it. Not only does it obscure the main screen, but it persistently gets in the way,” one user wrote.

Another added, “I really don’t see why Meta thinks we need an AI in WhatsApp. It’s like forcing a feature into the users.” A third noted how the Meta AI button is ever present on the home screen with no option to turn it off. The same user labelled the new feature as “stupid” and “annoying.”

“Does anyone know how you get rid of that Meta AI button on WhatsApp, it says it’s optional, but I can’t make it go away,” a fourth questioned. “They want to collect more data,” another netizen alleged. Several other users seemed to voice the same concern, while claiming that the new feature was a way for the platform to collect data.

“Data collection, reach, whatsapp is the most popular messaging platform on the planet with billions of users, having a small fraction of that use their ai even can take the psotlight off chatgpt, gemini etc…” a second user speculated.

Another added while agreeing, “They recently changed the modality to collect the data in their apps in order to train their AI.”

WhatsApp defended its feature by saying, “We think giving people these options is a good thing and we’re always listening to feedback from our users” in an interview with BBC.