What is Dick Van Dyke's net worth? Actor's wife takes away his car keys after massive crash

Dick Van Dyke, the iconic Hollywood veteran, is an American comedian and actor. Van Dyke began his career as a radio presenter, then moved on to the television industry with an impressive debut and later appeared in many successful Hollywood films. It, therefore, comes as no surprise that the Primetime Emmy award winner has earned an estimated net worth of $50 million in his career spanning over seven decades, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The living idol began his career as a radio DJ in the late 1940s and was best known for roles in A-lister movies like Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. He then played the character of Rob Petrie, a comedy writer, on his very own sitcom, The Dick Van Dyke Show, which debuted in 1961 and earned him three Emmys for Best Main Actor in a TV Comedy while the show was on the air, from 1964 to 1966.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dick Van Dyke (@official_dick_van_dyke)

Apart from amassing wealth from his acting career in stage productions, television, and films, he is also believed to have invested in the property market. Heavy reported that the legendary actor has wisely acquired few real-estate deals and also owns an impressive car collection. He recently bought back his modest childhood home in Danville, Illinois which he plans to renovate for $500,000.

Van Dyke has also purchased a 2,200 square feet three bedroom property in Malibu which was worth $750,000 in 1986. The house is currently valued at approximately $5.2 million. He previously owned a palatial 12,000 square feet property in Encino, which is currently valued at $1.2 million.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Charley Gallay

With an affinity toward luxurious cars, Van Dyke rides the Jaguar and other expensive sports cars. In an unfortunate incident, however, the Mary Poppins actor was involved in a freeway accident while driving one of his sports cars.

The NY Post reports that Van Dyke lost control of his vehicle when it skidded on a wet road and crashed into a gate in Malibu. The freak accident has left the icon actor with a potential concussion and a bloody mouth and nose. While the injuries seem to be minor, his wife Arlene Silver, 51, has reportedly confiscated his car keys to avoid another ordeal on the road.

He posted a video confirming the incident and gave his fans a health update: “I’m fine — just sore all over,” he announced in the video. “The airbags did not deploy, so I just had a face plant right in the steering wheel and it just made me a little dumber,” the comedian briefed with his signature grin.

Used Jag for sale REAL CHEAP!! pic.twitter.com/SpQMsg3s2O — Dick Van Dyke (@iammrvandy) August 20, 2013

This is not the first time that Van Dyke has cheated death while being involved in an automobile accident. In 2013, a passerby named Jason Pennington yanked the veteran actor out of his burning Jaguar. Apparently, the vehicle had caught sudden flames while on the Los Angeles freeway, Van Dyke’s wife had picked him up from the scene, and the comedian later joked about the incident on Twitter. He posted a photo of the burned-out car and wrote, “Used Jag for sale REAL CHEAP!!”