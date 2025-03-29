Waving at Ghosts? JD Vance’s Accidental Wave in Greenland Moment Goes Viral

The Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, was ridiculously trolled for his blunder when he waved at a non-existent crowd on his Greenland visit. Vance landed on the biggest island in the world with his wife, Usha Vance, and this happened before going towards the US military’s Pituffik Space Base for a briefing on national security.

He came down and said – “It’s cold as s*** here. Nobody told me.”

However, despite the awkward start he went through in the beginning, JD Vance attempted to focus on the purpose of the visit. He reiterated that the president of the United States, Donald Trump, “is really interested in Arctic security, as you all know, and it’s only going to get bigger over the coming decades.”

On the other hand, on social media, several people are poking at the 40-year-old since a video got viral on the X platform of the VC stepping down from Air Force 2. “The uninvited guests have arrived in Greenland and are waving to a crowd that isn’t there,” read a caption for the clip.

The video featured the couple coming out from the aircraft and waving at the onlookers. However, when they reached the ground, the camera revealed that very few people were present, which excludes the security staff to escort them and a few people from the press.

“They learned that wave thingy from Trump,” one X user remarked. “Always waving at folk that weren’t there.” A second revealed: “I lived there for 18 months. Many days, I would only see maybe five people.

“I worked alternating 12 and 18 hour shifts with five days off during that 18 months. You’re either working or sleeping. There are no crowds at Thule for anything.”

Another X user slammed them by saying – “That they always have to wave to nobody. It is so ridiculous. They seem to think we are stupid.” A fourth X user claimed: “Blatantly obvious they aren’t welcome, but they still go anyways; they deserve all the criticism they get.”

However, it didn’t end there as another user said – “I really couldn’t see any crowds. They were waving to no one. Do you think that Fox News will edit this footage to just show them waving at the ‘crowds’ and hope their viewers will assume that there were lots of Greenlanders there welcoming them?”

However, the trip for the Vice President was scaled back concerning an uproar from the islanders and Danes, who got furious over the fact that the original itinerary was organized without their consultation.

Earlier in the week, it was disclosed that the second lady would spend some time on the island. During his tour, she would visit the capital, Nuuk, and attend cultural events, including a popular annual dogsled race.

JD Vance and second lady visit Greenland https://t.co/fyA2ZmBh6Y — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) March 28, 2025

However, the White House eventually stated that JD Vance would join his wife, but the pair would spend only a day there, which included their Pituffik Space Base visit.