Was Joe Biden the ‘Laziest President Ever’? New Report Makes Shocking Revelations

A new report has shockingly claimed that Joe Biden spent most of his presidency on vacation. The 82-year-old former president dropped out of the contest last year, citing age and mental fitness. However, the new report shows he has lived on Easy Street since his days in the White House. According to a new study, Biden spent almost 40 percent of his term on vacation— a shocking revelation indeed.

The report was published by the Republican National Committee, showing that the former Democrat President was on and off for at least 577 days during his only term, according to RadarOnline.com. In addition, the study revealed that between July 21, 2024, and January 20, 2025, he took off for 43 out of 70 days. This timeline was crucial for his only presidency, as in July, he decided to drop out of his re-election campaign, and January marked the end of his term in the Oval Office after his rival Donald Trump took over.

It was previously reported that, Biden insisted that he was fit to lead America for another four years, but he suspended his campaign after his fellow Democrats strong-armed him from the market.

There were also concerns over his age and mental fitness. As he dropped out, his Vice President from his term, Kamala Harris, joined the presidential race. During this time, Joe Biden took a time off to his home state, Delaware. Some media outlets reported that he was spotted dozing off at the beach.

However, while the report branded him as the “laziest president in recent history,” critics claim that it doesn’t reveal the whole story. The opposition argued that Biden’s “partial” shifts have been included as whole days off.

“Presidents of the United States are constantly on the job, regardless of their location – whether they’re on a state visit overseas or just 100 miles from the White House for a short trip to Wilmington, Delaware,” argued Andrew Bates, the former White House deputy press secretary in 2022.

Despite his team’s effort to paint a different picture of him, Joe Biden’s alleged lacklustre during his only presidential term is still questionable. The Republican Committee report insists that he is indeed the “laziest President ever,” given that his rival Trump only clocked 26 percent as vacation days during his first term.

Meanwhile, former presidents like Barack Obama only took 11.2 percent off, while George W. Bush took 35 percent and George H.W. Bush took only 34.9 percent. On the other hand, Bill Clinton’s vacation days were only 11.8 percent of his whole term, while Ronald Reagan spent 11.5 percent, and the very workaholic Jimmy Carter only 5.4 percent.